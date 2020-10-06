There has never a better time to buy an Instant Pot than on Prime Day, and we have gathered up the best Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot deals. Whether you're ready to jump into the Instant Pot cooking game or already own one and you're buying another as a gift (or a second one for yourself!) there are a ton of different models from which to choose. They range from small and simple 3-quart models, which are ideal for single individuals or as secondary Pots for side dishes, up to high-end 8-quart models that can feed a big family, party or make big batches of food for freezing.
Have we convinced you yet to grab an Instant Pot? I bought mine years ago on Prime Day and I still use it weekly, experimenting with creative new dishes, making meals that are in my regular rotation, and getting side dishes cooked or steamed in a pinch. Here are some of the best deals you'll find on Prime Day for Instant Pot models, old and new.
Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 – 6-qt
The Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 is a great option for beginners, with the 6-quart size the most popular option.
Instant Pots regularly retail from as low as $80 to almost $200, but if you're strategic about it, and check on the right day and at the right time, you can find amazing deals.
Best Instant Pot Deal
The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 is one of the newest and best options you can opt for in the line-up. It's an upgrade of the popular and best-selling Duo series that adds an easy seal lid. Ideal for beginners, it has all of the standard preset cook buttons for doing things like sautéing, making rice, chili, and, of course, pressure cooking, as well as the ability to make homemade yogurt (it's worth trying – trust me!) And the 6-quart size is perfect for the average-sized family as well as for entertaining small groups.
Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 – 6 qt. | $100 at Amazon
If you're having trouble deciding, opt for this Pot, which has all of the features you'd need and valuable upgrades.
Other Great Instant Pot Deals
The Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 6-qt. model, however, isn't the only one Amazon sells, nor is it the only one being offered for an amazing deal on Prime Day. There are other models as well that add different features as well as different size options, including the smaller 3-quart and the larger 8-quart models.
Here's a look at some of the other ones worth considering.
Best Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 With Air Fryer – 8-quart Deals | $180 at Amazon
Great for larger families, this version adds an air fryer lid for making crisp French fries, fish, chicken wings, and more.
Best Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 9-in-1 - 8-quart Deals | $120 at Amazon
A 1,200W heating element reduces preheating time and 48 customizable preset cooking options help get dinner on the table faster.
Best Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 – 6-quart Deals | $100 at Amazon
Save a few bucks to go with this older-model Instant Pot that has all of the essential features and cooks like a charm.
Best Instant Pot Lux Mini – 3-quart Deals | $60 at Amazon
Perfect for creating individual meals or as a secondary Pot for side dishes, the price is right with this adorable Pot.
Best Instant Pot Max 9-in-1 – 6-quart Deals | $150 at Amazon
If you're into canning, this is the right Pot for you as it has a dedicated canning preset button along with the others.
Which Instant Pot Should You Buy?
Selecting the right Instant Pot means both finding the one offered at the greatest savings as well as ensuring it will meet your needs. Not only do you have to consider the size, but you also need to consider the preset cooking options.
Keep in mind that a lot of the buttons on an Instant Pot will probably collect dust: they really only allow for one-touch pressure cooking when it's almost as simple to just manually punch in the right time, temperature, and pressure cook. So, you aren't missing out if you get a machine that doesn't have a Rice or Cake button, for example. The only button you really need if you want to use it is Yogurt. That said, if you don't plan to ever try to make homemade yogurt (if you're lactose-intolerant, for example), then you can save a few bucks by getting a model that doesn't have this mode.
Before jumping on board an awesome deal, ask yourself these few questions
- *How many people are in your family? If you have a family of up to six, a 6-quart version like the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 would work fine. But if you make big meals or entertain a lot, it might be worth upgrading to an 8-quart. Just keep in mind you'll need the space to accommodate it.
- *Do you have room for a second Pot? It sounds crazy but a lot of loyal Instant Pot fans actually own two Pots, and it's easy to see why. You can cook two side dishes at once, saving energy by not using your oven, or while the oven is busy roasting a turkey or baking dessert. In these instances, a super simple and affordable model like the Instant Pot Lux Mini 6-in-1 might be worth considering as a secondary one
- *What about style? Most Instant Pots are basic black and stainless steel. But there are some interesting other design options, including colors like teal, that you might want to consider based on your kitchen décor.
- *Don't forget accessories! Alongside the Instant Pots themselves, Amazon often offers tons of great deals on accessories for the multicooker so make sure to stock up because you will use them!
Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot Deals I'm most excited about
Like many, I already own an Instant Pot and don't have much room in my kitchen for a second one (though I'd totally get one if I did!) But considering how close we are to the holiday season, I'm excited about Prime Day Instant Pot deals since deep discounts make them attractive options for gift. The 6-quart size is the most popular and ideal for any size family, so I love that the Instant Pot Duo Nova is being offered at such a good price. It's a great gift in both function and size for any family or couple.
But what I'm most excited about are the deals on accessories for it. One I just recently invested in is the Air Fryer Lid, which at regular price can cost as much, if not more, than the Pot itself. I ave been enjoying being able to cook things like air fried pork chops, chicken wings, and homemade French fries. It also works great for reheating fried foods so they remain crispy. It's a perfect accessory for someone who already owns the 6-quart Instant Pot and has been thinking about getting an air fryer. Keep in mind that it can only accomodate really small batches of food at a time (at the most, three full-sized pork chops) so it's not a good option for large families.
Any Instant Pot owner knows you can never have too many accessories. One I have had my eye on but haven't bought yet is a whistle like this one from House Again that can direct the vented steam away from the ceiling and underside of the cabinets. Currently, I have my Instant Pot beside my stove and turn on the fan whenever I vent so it will suck up the air. But having this will ensure that it directs to the middle of the room instead of up where it could damage the underside of my cupboards over time. I have also been considering getting the glass lid for using when slow cooking or making popcorn (one thing I have yet to try) where the sealed lid isn't necessary.
This set and others like it make a pretty great gift, or perfect to buy for yourself as a one-and-done item. It includes all of the most popular accessories, from silicone egg molds to a springform pan, steamer basket, and oven mitts, all for one deeply discounted price.
