Looking for a great Prime Day espresso maker deal? Look no further than the Sboly Espresso Maker with Milk Frother, which 35% off on Prime Day! That makes it $42.89, which is an unbelievable deal when you think that just seven cups of espresso from your local coffee chain costs just as much. That means, if you get a cup of espresso every day, you'll make up the price of this espresso maker in a single week. Now that's some serious savings!

Need a cup of espresso? How about a fancy latte? You can do it all with this espresso maker, and it only costs as much as a few cups of coffee on Prime Day!

I already picked one of these up myself and made a pumpkin spice latte the second I opened the box. It's a super high-quality espresso maker that'll get your espresso at just the right temperature — around 185 degrees Fahrenheit — and even includes a milk frother so you can get that perfect head of foam on your latte. You can either steam the milk right in your mug or grab a metal container to make a larger batch.

There are tons of Prime Day deals going on now until the end of Oct. 14 on Amazon, including plenty of amazing ways to upgrade your kitchen without breaking the bank. Don't forget that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get these deals, so be sure to sign up for Prime if you haven't already!