Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and if you're a lover of tech (or gardening, or tools, or home audio, or anything else) it's like the best days of the year to spend money. While spending money is fun in its own right sometimes, it's even more fun when the stuff you bought is the right stuff. I know that every year for Prime Day there is one type of product I always end up buying: chargers and cables for all the stuff I have here that needs to be charged. I know I'll buy a handful of them this year, too, because the ones I bought last year are lost or left in rental cars or hotel rooms somewhere. Since I'm that type of person who will spend hours reading and researching so I can save a dollar, I figure now is a good time to make sure I pass the wisdom of getting the right charger and cable on to others. What do you have?

One of the cool things about chargers and cables is that a lot of the stuff you have can use the same ones. USB-C ports have finally become somewhat ubiquitous and you'll find them on phones, headphones, handheld game consoles, laptops and most anything else that needs to be plugged in and charged. But not every charger setup is the best way to charge any certain item. Fast charging comes in all shapes and sizes. We all want our stuff to charge fast so we can unplug it and get back to using it as quickly as possible. The companies who make the products we love know this and spend a lot of money making sure we can do that, but this can lead to different standards between brands. There's not anything wrong with this, as long as we get our stuff charged quickly and safely, but it does mean you need to buy the right stuff. Here are fast charging standards your devices might use: USB Power Delivery is a standard that can be used by a wide, wide array of devices from phones to handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch to laptops like Chromebooks and the newest generations of MacBooks. PD chargers can charge at up to 100W, but for most phones and accessories, you shouldn't need more than a 18-30W charger. If you have a laptop that charges over USB-C, you'll want a 45-60W charger.

is a standard that can be used by a wide, wide array of devices from phones to handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch to laptops like Chromebooks and the newest generations of MacBooks. PD chargers can charge at up to 100W, but for most phones and accessories, you shouldn't need more than a 18-30W charger. If you have a laptop that charges over USB-C, you'll want a 45-60W charger. Qualcomm Quick Charge is the standard used by most phones made in the last 3-5 years, namely Samsung phones, which use QC 2.0. All QuickCharge generations are backwards compatible, so buying a QC 3.0 charger for your Galaxy S10 is perfectly fine — and your next phone might very well be QC 3.0. Motorola Turbopower is compatible with QC 2.0, so if you have a Motorola phone, you can just buy a QC charger on sale rather than shelling out for OEM Motorola chargers.

is the standard used by most phones made in the last 3-5 years, namely Samsung phones, which use QC 2.0. All QuickCharge generations are backwards compatible, so buying a QC 3.0 charger for your Galaxy S10 is perfectly fine — and your next phone might very well be QC 3.0. OnePlus Warp Charge and OnePlus Fast Charge is not compatible with Qualcomm QuickCharge — or USB Power Delivery — so you'll need to buy a charger that is officially licensed by OnePlus or Oppo.

is not compatible with Qualcomm QuickCharge — or USB Power Delivery — so you'll need to buy a charger that is officially licensed by OnePlus or Oppo. Huawei FCP (Fast Charging Protocol) is its own standard and will need a charger that is marked as FCP. If you have a Huawei, OnePlus or Oppo phone, you'll want to shop smart and buy the correct charger unless you're happy with slow charging speeds. For other phones, you'll usually be served well by a QC charger or a PD charger. PD chargers can be used with a much wider variety of devices, so if you can grab a quality USB-C Power Delivery charger during Prime Day, it's an investment worth making, especially if you get a 45W or 60W charger that can negotiate charging rates to safely charge phones and laptops. Wireless is a thing