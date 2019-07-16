I spent the night before Prime Day lazily lollygagging around the Magic Kingdom, reminding myself how damn lucky I am to get to do this job for a living and trying to remind myself how much I could buy in the parks if I didn't go blowing my money on frivolous purchases during Prime Day. Well, it's not quite sundown here, and there are still a few items I'm debating tonight, but I spent more on Prime Day that I wanted to, and here's why my credit card statement will be higher than normal this month.
Like lightning (deal)
Himawari Waterproof Backpack
This adorable backpack is why waitlists are always worth it to join. Someone else didn't follow through on their purchase, so I got it for $22. I look forward to testing this bag at the Magic Kingdom next week.
As I said in my Theme Park Essentials and have in saying in slack conversations for months, I wanted a new backpack. I spent enough time looking at backpacks on Prime Day to make my boss's head spin, though most of that time was after I made my first purchase of the night: a Himawari Waterproof Backpack. It's cute, it's got tons of pockets, it's water-resistant, I'm hoping it'll match the lovely holster I'm wearing at the top of this article, and on a lightning deal, it was down to $22, so even if I'm not super-thrilled with it, it didn't cost more than date night at the park.
Accompanying that purchase was something far more boring but nonetheless essential: Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner, because — uh, maybe some things are better left unmentioned.
I've been debating buying a second weighted blanket to leave at my parents' house — after all, it practically needs its own suitcase to travel with — and I'm still torn tonight between buying a regular YnM or waiting for the Bamboo model to go on sale later this year for Black Friday. I have a bamboo cover for my current one and I like the cooling feeling it gives.
My wubby!
YnM Queen Weighted Blanket
This is the weighted blanket I use, a 15-pound Queen from YnM and I can't recommend it enough if you're the kind of person who tosses and turns all night.
Today's purchases got more expensive after my current USB mic started fritzing out on me during a Hangouts call with all my coworkers, and thank my lucky stars that the Blue Yeti went on sale today because this was the mic my editors resoundingly recommended for me to get for podcasting and web-calling with. That' $90 bucks I did not wake up intending to spend, but I can at least mostly convince myself it's a work expense.
My mother's been needing a new cast iron skillet for just about a year now, and since I don't have any cast iron so far, I bought this Lodge Cast Iron 7-piece set to split with her. I can griddle myself some grilled cheese, or (if I can find a good spatter screen) griddle some burgers!!
Along with the cast iron came my one and only impulse buy on Prime Day: a set of 12 3-inch carabiners. Carabiners are one of my Theme Park Essentials, and while my decade-old carabiner is still in decent working order, I have family members who keep coming to the park and using my popcorn tubs, so I need spares so we're not clipping two or three tubs to my backpack from a single carabiner. After all, that's how you spill popcorn all over my backpack, and that is not happening with my brand-new backpack. Ya got me?
Here are a few deals that I already have in my possession, or I would've bought them today, but here they are in case you don't have them for yourself yet.
AUKEY USB-C Charger with 18W Power Delivery 3.0 ($12 at Amazon)
18W chargers don't get much smaller than this, and for topping off my phones, power banks, or headphones in a hurry, this pocket-friendly charger is absolutely perfect. Normally $20.
Slymeay Car Wash Mitt (2-Pack) ($8 at Amazon)
I keep one of these in my center console at all times, and I'm still debating if I want to buy another set to keep handy for my Chromebook screens. Clean touchscreens are happy touchscreens, after all! Normally $11.
AUKEY KM-G3 Mechanical Keyboard ($52 at Amazon)
I've beat on this keyboard every day for two and a half years, and it's still plugging along like a champ, which is impressive considering I'm a .... passionate typer. Durable AF and the RBG lighting is tops, just make sure you use it away from people. CLACK CLACK CLACK! Normally $65.
Xcentz Portable Charger 10000mAh (From $21 at Amazon)
I've got four USB-C power banks already, but if I didn't, I'd buy this one. It's cute, pocket-friendly, and only $20 bucks. That's no-brainer territory for a charger that capacity. Normally $32.
AUKEY Key Series B60 Wireless Earbuds ($40 at Amazon)
I wasn't huge on earbuds before I moved to Walt Disney World, but these are on my neck all day every day at the parks. Need some light hearing protection during parades, and fireworks? B60s to rescue! Plus, they stay in my tiny ears quite well without being painful. Normally $60.
