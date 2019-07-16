I spent the night before Prime Day lazily lollygagging around the Magic Kingdom, reminding myself how damn lucky I am to get to do this job for a living and trying to remind myself how much I could buy in the parks if I didn't go blowing my money on frivolous purchases during Prime Day. Well, it's not quite sundown here, and there are still a few items I'm debating tonight, but I spent more on Prime Day that I wanted to, and here's why my credit card statement will be higher than normal this month.

Like lightning (deal) Himawari Waterproof Backpack This adorable backpack is why waitlists are always worth it to join. Someone else didn't follow through on their purchase, so I got it for $22. I look forward to testing this bag at the Magic Kingdom next week. $37 at Amazon

As I said in my Theme Park Essentials and have in saying in slack conversations for months, I wanted a new backpack. I spent enough time looking at backpacks on Prime Day to make my boss's head spin, though most of that time was after I made my first purchase of the night: a Himawari Waterproof Backpack. It's cute, it's got tons of pockets, it's water-resistant, I'm hoping it'll match the lovely holster I'm wearing at the top of this article, and on a lightning deal, it was down to $22, so even if I'm not super-thrilled with it, it didn't cost more than date night at the park. Accompanying that purchase was something far more boring but nonetheless essential: Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner, because — uh, maybe some things are better left unmentioned. I've been debating buying a second weighted blanket to leave at my parents' house — after all, it practically needs its own suitcase to travel with — and I'm still torn tonight between buying a regular YnM or waiting for the Bamboo model to go on sale later this year for Black Friday. I have a bamboo cover for my current one and I like the cooling feeling it gives.