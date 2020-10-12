This is a big week. A week for deals and savings galore, but what we really want to see through all the noise of nonsense deals is the good stuff going on sale. That's this deal. The Apple AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds are on sale for $189.99 at Woot. That's $60 off Apple's price and $10 better than Amazon's pre-Prime Day savings even though Woot is owned by Amazon.

You will end up paying a shipping fee at Woot unless you use your Amazon Prime membership to get free shipping. And if you have a Prime membership, then I hope you are ready for the rest of Apple's Prime Day deals because this sale is just the beginning. At the very least get the 30-day free trial so you can avoid Woot's shipping fee and participate in Prime Day.

The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation to block out any ambient and background sounds around you so you can focus on your music, calls, or whatever's playing in your ears at the time. They also feature a transparency mode which allows you to filter back in all those sounds in case you do need to hear what's around you for a moment.

The earbuds have improved resistance to water and sweat so you'll feel comfortable taking them to the gym or out for a run. These are in-ear earbuds, and they come with three sizes of silicone tips. Find the right fit for you so they feel comfortable and stick around even while you're moving. The adaptive EQ will tune to the shape of your ear automatically, which is hopefully meant to give you a personalized, customized sound.

These might be "Apple" earbuds, but they are extremely versatile. Of course they will connect to other Apple devices super easy, but they also connect via Bluetooth so they'll work with just about anything. They have easy pairing and device switching. You'll also get hands-free access to Siri. The included charging case can keep the earbuds going for more than 24 hours before you ever have to plug in, and even when the battery runs low the case supports wireless charging so you can just drop it on a compatible wireless charging stand.

