While we tend to focus on big-ticket deals with big-ticket discounts on Prime day like phone deals and Chromebook deals, there are tens of thousands of great accessories that tend to get overlooked in the shuffle. If you own an Android phone with wireless charging, do yourself and your phone's USB-C port a favor and grab this wireless charger deal right now.
The Anker PowerWave Alloy is our top pick in best wireless chargers because of its blend of compact functionality and affordability, and today, that normally good price becomes downright unbeatable. While Anker's got plenty of great wired charger deals today, this is far and away the best of its wireless charger deals.
Anker PowerWave Alloy | 27% off at Amazon
Whether you've got a Samsung Galaxy, a Google Pixel 5, or even a OnePlus phone, so long as your phone has wireless charging, the PowerWave Alloy will charge it quickly and efficiently using the same Power Delivery charger you already have on hand.
Most of Anker's wireless chargers wither use AC barrel plugs or require Qualcomm QuickCharge, an older fast-charging standard that most phones used 5-7 years ago, but has largely been replaced by Power Delivery, which can charge small devices like your fitness tracker or big devices like your laptop or power station. This means that while you'll have to hunt down specific USB-A chargers to use QuickCharge — okay, technically a couple of USB-C chargers have Qualcomm QuickCharge, but it's not common — you can use a wireless charger with any Power Delivery charger so long as it provides at least 18W — or 24W if you want the top speed.
Speaking of top speed, the Anker PowerWave Alloy also supports Extended Power Profile 15W charging, which is the standard used by the Google Pixel 5. While wireless chargers are quick to say they're 15W, that doesn't mean they'll charge every phone at that speed; it needs to be the proper spec, too, and those are usually left off wireless charger spec sheets for reasons I can't fathom.
For instance, while the iPhone 12 can charge at 15W, it needs a MagSafe charger to reach that; it'll only charge at 7.5W with the PowerWave Alloy. Pixel 5 wireless chargers need EPP while Galaxy S21 wireless chargers need Samsung Fast Charge, and the Anker PowerWave Alloy has both of those standards, so it'll charge Samsung phones at 10W and Pixel phones at either 15W (Pixel 5) or 11W (Pixel 4). Of course, all your wireless earbuds and other Qi-enabled devices can charge at either 5W or 10W, depending on the device's supported speeds.
Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim 30W | 30% off at Amazon
This charger can fit into tight spaces like the gap between your nightstand and the wall, and at 30W, it's more than enough juice to power top speeds on the PowerWave Alloy — or charge a Nintendo Switch, laptop, or fast-charge your phone when you're in a hurry.
Anker PowerPort III Pod 65W PIQ 3.0 PPS Fast Charger | 35% off at Amazon
65W is a lot more power than the PowerWave Alloy technically needs, but if you want to have a single charger for all your devices when you travel (or in your daily gear bag), this 65W charger will charge laptops, tablets, and phones at top speed.
