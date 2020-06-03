This isn't the first time we've heard of a new Amazon Summer Sale that's rumored to take place this year, and it's likely not the last either. The team at CNBC has posted some new information that indicates that the Amazon Summer Sale is set to kick off on June 22 and could run as long as seven to ten days. Amazon has reportedly sent out an email to sellers informing them of this "Fashion Summer Sale", though the email does indicate that this event will be "by invitation only", meaning it may not be quite as big as Amazon's annual Prime Day event usually is.

CNBC was able to review one of the emails that was sent out, part of which read:

"We are having the Biggest Summer Sale event to drive excitement and jump-start sales. To drive customer engagement, we are asking for your participation."

Amazon is reportedly asking for brands to submit deals on items with a discount of at least 30% by the end of Wendesday, though it still remains unclear what type of product categories are to be involved here. It's likely that the idea behind this sale is to help sellers clear through inventory that may have stocked up during the COVID-19 outbreak while Amazon focused its shipments on only essentials instead of everything else for a few months. Sellers not selling the essential items had to just sit back and wait, and it was only relatively recently that Amazon opened up shipping again on all products.

It seems as though things are getting better for Amazon, but a nice Summer Sale could be something that many people enjoy, especially given the fact that Prime Day is now rumored to be happening in September.