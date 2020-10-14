Well, we've found another great Prime Day discount on an Amazon device — this time it's the Echo Show (2nd Gen), down to a low $150. There have already been a ton of great discounts and sales on the various Alexa-enabled Echo speakers , but this is one of the best we've seen during Prime Day 2020.

The Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) sports a large 10.1-inch HD screen and a 5MP front-facing camera, making it the perfect home entertainment and productivity device. See your calendar, add items to your grocery list, and control your smart home devices from its large touchscreen, and watch Amazon Prime or the Food Network for inspiration while you work around the house.

The Echo Show (2nd Gen) set the stage for all the popular screened Echos since it debuted over two years ago, but it still looks right at home in the lineup. It has a bigger and brighter screen than both the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8, and a much better camera than either one of those smaller devices. That makes it just perfect for your next Zoom meeting or weekly call with grandma!

The Echo Show (2nd Gen) sports the largest smart screen display on the market, making it ideal for watching cooking instructional videos from across the kitchen or fitting the entire family into the frame when Skyping with the relatives. It is extremely easy to use as a smart home hub, whether you swipe left on the screen to access your devices or use your voice to ask Alexa.

It's also a lot of fun to listen to your favorite songs on Amazon Music and see the lyrics on the screen. In this way, it functions sort of like your own personal karaoke machine. You can also watch live TV through Hulu or a variety of original shows from Prime Video. You can even watch YouTube through the Amazon Silk or Mozilla Firefox browsers.

Not only is this Echo Show (2nd Gen) deal a great value in its own right, but Prime members can also get it bundled with either a $5 smart plug, a one-year Food Network Kitchen subscription, or a two-pack of free Philips Hue lightbulbs.