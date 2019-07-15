Amazon sells a huge number of inexpensive versions of the tech you need. For Amazon Prime Day, Hundreds of AmazonBasics items have been discounted by 30% or more. These are our picks for super cheap tech accessories you can add to your arsenal.

Straighten up: AmazonBasics Computer Monitor Riser Stand

Staff favorite

Raise the height of your computer monitor without needing to buy an entirely new desk. On Amazon Prime Day, you'll save even more.

From $17.10 at Amazon

Carry in the car: AmazonBasics Lightning Car Charger

There's nothing more annoying than forgetting your charging cable when you head out. Grab one of these super cheap cables for the car and you'll never worry about forgetting one again.

From $13.99 at Amazon

Future/past proof: AmazonBasics USB Type-C to USB-A Charger Cable

As you upgrade your laptops, tablets, and smartphones with USB-C connectors, you're still going to need some USB-A love because the future isn't quite here yet and a lot of your peripherals still use USB-A. This cable will allow you to connect your computer to a monitor, tablet to a hard drive, and a lot more.

From $9.49 at Amazon

Extra Plugs: 3-Outlet Surge Protector with 2 USB Ports

If your office is always short on plug space, these surge protected multi-outlet plugs are going to make you so happy. The two USB-A ports mean you don't have to use up precious outlets to charge your devices.

From $29.59 at Amazon

Lightning support: AmazonBasics Lightning to USB A Cable

Keep a couple of Lightning charging cables on hand for friends, family, and emergencies. On Amazon Prime Day, you can afford to stock up!

From $11.98 at Amazon

Laptop carryall: AmazonBasics Urban Laptop Backpack

If you ever leave your house with your laptop, you realize how important it is to have a carrying case for it. This laptop bag holds your electronics in a padded pocket, plus all your books, papers, and more.

From $22.53 at Amazon

Rugged USB-C cable: AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon USB Type-C to MicroUSB Cable

As you start to build out your USB-C devices, you'll quickly realize that there are still a lot of accessories that need a MicroUSB connection. This nylon braided cable charges your gadgets and lasts a long time, too.

From $9.73 at Amazon

Car multi-adapter: AmazonBasics USB-C Car Charger

When you and your friends are hitting the road, you're all going to want to charge up your devices at the same time. This multi-port car charger will charge three phones and a USB-C tablet at the same time.

From $13.71 at Amazon

TV as a monitor: AmazonBasics DisplayPort to HDMI Cable

Plug your computer into your TV set for a truely big-screen experience. With this 10-pack, you can give them away at your next office party.

From $86.53 at Amazon

Charge all for one: AmazonBasics 60W 6-Port Multi USB Wall Charger

With this 60-watt charging hub, you can juice up your tablets, phones, headphones, watches, and some laptops. Free up your wall outlets by putting all your USB-A ports in one socket.

From $24.99 at Amazon

Sleek travel: AmazonBasics Urban Laptop and Tablet Case Bag

If you don't need to pack much when you head out with your laptop, this shoulder bag is perfect for carrying your laptop and its important power connectors.

From $22.71 at Amazon

Stand and deliver: AmazonBasics Ergonomic Standing Desk Work Station for Dual Monitor

Mounted standing desks don't have to be limited. With this work station, you can mount two monitors and adjusts the size to your needs and specifications.

From $349.99 at Amazon

These AmazonBasics Prime Day discounts won't last long. Don't wait until the end of the sale to grab one of these great accessories for your tech.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
Sonos Beam Smart TV sound bar with 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

More Prime Day Deals