Prime Day 2019 has been in full swing for over 24 hours already, but we are only half way through the madness. Amazon's two-day event was said to be loaded with millions of deals, and so far we've found that to be true, but now the company is saying that 'some of the best deals are still to come'. With new deals being released as frequently as every five minutes, it's hard to believe that there could be more, and even harder to believe that the deals could be better.

Unfortunately, Amazon does not say exactly what's coming, or how it will be better, but it does say the deals will come from top-tier brands, and some of the items have never been sold on Amazon before.