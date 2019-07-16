Prime Day 2019 has been in full swing for over 24 hours already, but we are only half way through the madness. Amazon's two-day event was said to be loaded with millions of deals, and so far we've found that to be true, but now the company is saying that 'some of the best deals are still to come'. With new deals being released as frequently as every five minutes, it's hard to believe that there could be more, and even harder to believe that the deals could be better.

Unfortunately, Amazon does not say exactly what's coming, or how it will be better, but it does say the deals will come from top-tier brands, and some of the items have never been sold on Amazon before.

Counting down the house

Amazon Prime Day Sale

We are in day 2 of Amazon's annual event, and the company says it isn't quite done. We will be around all day to see what else comes, so stay tuned!

Various Prices

In the first 24 hours, Amazon sold millions of its own Alexa-enabled devices like the extremely affordable Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot, along with other top-selling deals like the Instant Pot, LifeStraw, and more.

What exactly will the second day of Prime Day deals bring with it? We are not 100% sure, but we do know that we won't be sleeping until we discover and uncover all of the best Prime Day deals for you! Stay tuned for all the great deals as they become available.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

