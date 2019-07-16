Prime Day 2019 has been in full swing for over 24 hours already, but we are only half way through the madness. Amazon's two-day event was said to be loaded with millions of deals, and so far we've found that to be true, but now the company is saying that 'some of the best deals are still to come'. With new deals being released as frequently as every five minutes, it's hard to believe that there could be more, and even harder to believe that the deals could be better.
Unfortunately, Amazon does not say exactly what's coming, or how it will be better, but it does say the deals will come from top-tier brands, and some of the items have never been sold on Amazon before.
We are in day 2 of Amazon's annual event, and the company says it isn't quite done. We will be around all day to see what else comes, so stay tuned!
In the first 24 hours, Amazon sold millions of its own Alexa-enabled devices like the extremely affordable Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot, along with other top-selling deals like the Instant Pot, LifeStraw, and more.
What exactly will the second day of Prime Day deals bring with it? We are not 100% sure, but we do know that we won't be sleeping until we discover and uncover all of the best Prime Day deals for you! Stay tuned for all the great deals as they become available.
