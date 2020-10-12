Amazon's massive Prime Day sale has so many deals to offer, it can't even keep them contained to a single day. You may have been aware that Prime Day actually takes place over the course of two days this year, October 13 and 14, but what you might not know is that there are so many deals, you can already start shopping for some! Of course, most Prime Day deals are intended for Amazon Prime members, but we know of a sly way you can still grab these discounts even if you're not a member.

Amazon Prime offers new members a free 30-day trial so that they can try out the service free of restrictions. That means you score free two-day shipping, access to the Prime Video streaming service, and the ability to grab any deals you see on Prime Day that are Prime-exclusive.