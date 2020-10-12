Amazon's massive Prime Day sale has so many deals to offer, it can't even keep them contained to a single day. You may have been aware that Prime Day actually takes place over the course of two days this year, October 13 and 14, but what you might not know is that there are so many deals, you can already start shopping for some! Of course, most Prime Day deals are intended for Amazon Prime members, but we know of a sly way you can still grab these discounts even if you're not a member.
Amazon Prime offers new members a free 30-day trial so that they can try out the service free of restrictions. That means you score free two-day shipping, access to the Prime Video streaming service, and the ability to grab any deals you see on Prime Day that are Prime-exclusive.
Check it out
Free Amazon Prime Trial
Try out Amazon Prime for free and gain access to all of Prime Day's deals in the process! This 30-day trial grants you access to all of Prime's perks, from free two-day shipping to the Prime Day sale and more.
Free 30-day trial
Fire tablets
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet with Amazon Kids+ - $79.99 (was $139.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet, 32GB - $79.99 (was $149.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet, 64GB - $119.99 (was $189.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet bundle - $139.96 (was $209.96)
Kindle eReaders
- Kindle (Certified Refurbished) - $49.99 (was $79.99)
- Kindle with Essentials bundle and Amazon Printed cover - $89.97 (was $119.97)
- Kindle with Essentials bundle - $94.97 (was $124.97)
- Kindle Kids Edition with Essentials bundle - $92.97 (was $127.97)
Echo devices and bundles
- Echo Flex with LIFX Smart Bulb - $9.99 (was $34.98)
- Echo Flex with Amazon Smart Plug - $14.99 (was $49.98)
- Echo Dot with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited - $18.99 (was $39.99)
- Echo Dot with LIFX Smart Bulb - $18.99 (was $49.98)
- Echo Dot with Amazon Smart Plug - $23.99 (was $64.98)
- Echo Auto with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited - $19.99 (was $49.99)
- Echo Show 5 with 3 months of Kids+ - $45.98 (was $90.98)
- Echo Show 5 with 1 year of Food Network Kitchen - $44.99 (was $89.99)
- Echo Show 5 with Amazon Smart Plug - $49.99 (was $114.98)
- Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera - $49.99 (was $124.98)
- Echo Show (Certified Refurbished) - $129.99 (was $209.99)
- Echo Studio with two Philips Hue bulbs - $149.99 (was $225.94)
- Echo Studio with Amazon Smart Plug - $154.99 (was $224.98)
Ring devices
- Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot - $69.99 (was $169.98)
- Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot - $69.99 (was $139.98)
- Ring Video Doorbell with Ring Chime - $99.98 (was $119.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 - $169.99 (was $339.98)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 - $149.99 (was $289.98)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5 - $169.99 (was $319.98)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Certified Refurbished) - $99.99 (was $159.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Elite (Certified Refurbished) - $199.99 (was $299.99)
- Ring Alarm 5-piece Home Security System (Certified Refurbished) - $99.99 (was $159.99)
Fire TV Edition smart TVs and devices
- Fire TV Recast 500GB DVR - $129.99 (was $229.99)
- Fire TV Recast 1TB DVR - $179.99 (was $279.99)
- Insignia 24-inch HD Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $79.99 (was $149.99)
- Toshiba 32-inch HD Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $119.99 (was $179.99)
- Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $199.99 (was $299.99)
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $209.99 (was $329.99)
- Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $249.99 (was $349.99)
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $259.99 (was $379.99)
- Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $289.99 (was $429.99)
- Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $299.99 (was $449.99)
