Prime Day deals are here! That's right, after a lengthy delay Amazon has finally launched the annual sales event, and you can start your shopping right now. There are hundreds of Prime Day deals available right now, and we will be tracking all the best Prime Day sales you can take advantage of throughout the day. With just about six weeks until Black Friday, now is the perfect time to start and finish all your holiday shopping.

Amazon Prime Membership You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon's Prime service so you can still take advantage of all the great Prime Day deals without paying anything extra. Start your free trial at Amazon

So, do I need to be a Prime member to get Prime Day deals? The short answer: yes. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you aren't already one so you can still take advantage of the great deals we will see. Should I sign up for an Amazon Prime trial now? Amazon offers a free 30-day free trial of its Prime service and, since Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially set for October 13 and 14, you can snap up that free trial now to ensure you get in on the savings. Why should I care about Prime Day? Most people shop all year, not just around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Odds are there is something that you're looking to buy, and who likes to pay full price for the items they want the most? Whether you're heading off to college this year and need some essentials for your dorm room, or you've just been putting off a purchase of new luggage, cell phone accessories, headphones, and more, Prime Day may just offer the deal you need to own that new gear. On Prime Day, Amazon doesn't have deals in only one or two categories, it's basically across everything that the site sells. This means there is literally a deal out there for everyone. Seriously. From Echo devices to Amazon services like Kindle Unlimited, Instant Pots, DNA test kits, and almost anything else you can think of, you'll probably see a discount or ten on some of the most popular products. How do I prepare for Amazon Prime Day? There are lots of little things you can be doing now to prepare yourself for Prime Day. Some may be obvious and others you may not have considered. Let's review some Prime Day tips to ensure that you're ready for maximum savings on the big day. Begin with your Amazon account. Check to ensure that your Prime membership is in good standing and won't be up for renewal before mid-July. You'll also want to make sure that your billing address is correct and that your credit cards aren't expired. It may seem silly now, but those extra few seconds you save during checkout could be the difference between scoring a sick deal and missing out on it. Keep an eye on Thrifter's Twitter account to find out exactly when the event will be taking place so that you can begin your 30-day free trial at the right time, and it won't expire before you get to use it. You're going to want to get yourself an Alexa-enabled device. The Echo Dot is only $50 and often on sale for less than that, including an early Prime Day deal going on right now. This may enable you to get deals exclusive to voice shoppers, deals even other Prime members won't be able to get first like it has in years past. The Amazon Prime Rewards credit card is for the hardcore people. You need an eligible Prime membership to get the most benefits out of this card. Signing up for it gets you a $70 Amazon gift card you can spend on Prime Day. Plus, you can get 5% back on Amazon from whatever you spend. If you plan to go all-out on Prime Day, this is a no-brainer. Which countries participate in Amazon Prime Day? In 2019, Amazon offered Prime Day in 17 countries, and it's likely that more will be added this year. The countries that participated include: Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, India, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico. How do I stay on top of Prime Day deals? Amazon Prime Day 2020 is likely to be the biggest one yet, with over a million deals that cycle through the course of it. Luckily, there are a few great ways to stay on top of the deals, and some of them you can do right from your phone. If Amazon continues some of what we've seen in the past few years, you'll be able to look forward to the following. First up is the Amazon app. You'll want to make sure you have it downloaded and installed on your phone. First-time users will actually even get a $10 credit to use on Prime Day for signing in the first time, so don't miss out. In the Amazon app, you'll be able to set alerts for upcoming Lightning deals, watch deals that you're interested in, and quickly check out when they go live. If using your phone during the workday isn't permitted, Amazon's Assistant browser extension may be a better bet for you. You can install it for free, and as a Prime member, you'll get $5 off your next $25 order for goods sold and shipped by Amazon. You will need to use the Assistant extension to find the deal, but it's a small trade-off for the additional discount. Our pals over at Thrifter will also be covering all of the event. When it comes to big events like this that are full of deals, the team just doesn't sleep. From deals that are likely to sell out quickly to coupon codes you may not have uncovered on your own, Thrifter will be the absolute best place to look for a Prime Day deal that you may be interested in. You'll want to make sure that you are following them on Twitter. Will there be Prime Day exclusive products that launch? In 2018, we saw something new from Amazon. The company used its Prime Day event as a time to unveil a bunch of new products for different brands, like an Alexa-activated faucet, Bluetooth soundbars, Crayola crayon sets, and much more. These weren't the highlight of the day, but it could be a step towards a bigger vision for Amazon. On Black Friday, we tend to see a lot of companies release specific models that are only sold during that time frame, and if Prime Day continues to grow we could see the same for the mid-summer event. The same carried true in 2019, and we expect Prime Day 2020 will bring even more new exclusive product launches though that could be dialed back depending on how supply chains recover for companies looking to launch new products. What else should I know? So, now that you know the basics about Prime Day, here are a couple of pro tips to help you get the absolute most out of the big event that you can. Our first words of advice are "Buy now, think later." Seriously, some of these deals will sell out in just seconds, and the last thing you'll want is to miss out on a great price because you were thinking too much about it. Amazon allows you to cancel an order before it ships, and on most items, the company even offers free returns. Instead of missing out, buy the deals that you're most interested in, and then do your research on the product and such after you've completed the checkout process. With such a wide variety of products being on sale during the event, it's often times helpful to have some sort of game plan ahead of time. Think about the things you want to buy and need the most. Jot them down, mark them in the app, and be ready to buy them when you see the deals hit. If you go in blind, you'll either come out having purchased way too much (which is still a win when it's discounted) or with nothing at all. The old saying "If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail" definitely applies here. As mentioned above, you do 100% need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get in on the Prime Day action. Get yourself the free 30-day trial to help save you money without costing you anything. Is everything that's discounted worth buying? Without knowing the deals ahead of time, it's hard to say which exact models and items will be worth buying or not. Generally, gaming consoles, Alexa devices, TVs, and other miscellaneous items are available at some pretty great prices. Some items, like laptops, are not as smart of a purchase on Prime Day. Last year we saw some great deals surface on things like the Echo Dot, Instant Pot, DNA testing kits, and more. In 2020, we anticipate that Amazon will up the anty a bit and offer even more knockout deals. Just remember, not every deal is actually a deal so be sure to keep it locked to Thrifter for all the best deals you should *actually buy** on Prime Day. Let Thrifter help you Prime Day just keeps getting bigger and bigger, and it's really hard to maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything on Prime Day. From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute. Give them a follow on Twitter to keep up-to-date on all the best deals as they happen in real-time.