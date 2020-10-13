Prime Day deals are here! That's right, after a lengthy delay Amazon has finally launched the annual sales event, and you can start your shopping right now. There are hundreds of Prime Day deals available right now, and we will be tracking all the best Prime Day sales you can take advantage of throughout the day.
With just about six weeks until Black Friday, now is the perfect time to start and finish all your holiday shopping.
Prime Day 2020 is the unofficial kickoff for the whole holiday shopping season with millions of the best deals. It's likely we will see Amazon go hard with the deals in an effort to gobble up some of the early shopping shares, and will carry the momentum through the month and into November ahead of Black Friday.
Now that we have an official date, let's take a look at some of the best early Prime Day deals and some more info about the big shopping event.
Prime Day deals at a glance:
- Echo Dot for $18.99 (Was $49.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Dot for $69.99 (Was $139.98)
- Echo Flex + LIFX Bulb for $9.99 (Was $34.98)
- 50-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition for $259.99 (Was $379.99)
- Instant Pot products up to 58% off
- Kitchen favorites from Le Creuset and more up to 40% off
- Bissell Vacuums up to 47% off
- T-Fal Cookware sets starting at $28.85
- Apple AirPods for $199 (was $249)
- Amazon Kids+ 3-month subscription for $0.99 (was $29.97)
- Audible: $50 off 1-year membership
- Kindle Unlimited: Up to 50% off memberships
- Kindle for $59.99 (was $89.99)
- Echo Show 5 for $44.99 (was $89.99)
- Echo Studio with 2 Philips Hue bulb for $149.99 (was $199.99)
- Spend $40 on gift cards, get $10
- Free $100 gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
Prime Day deals 2020: Roundups of the best sales
We will be showcasing all of the early Prime Day deals and the best Prime Day 2020 deals right here, but we will also be updating roundups of specific products. If you are looking for something in particular and don't want to browse a long list, be sure to check out all of the guides listed below.
Best Prime Day deals & sales in 2020
As it stands, Amazon has not announced any official early Prime Day deals, but that hasn't stopped other companies from offering up early discounts and sales. We can pretty much guarantee that all of Amazon's devices, including the Echo, Echo Dot, Ring Video Doorbell, Blink cameras, Kindles, and more will all be on sale.
Based on the past few years, you can also anticipate items like DNA testing kits, Instant Pots, unlocked phones, and more to all be available at all-time low prices. We've already taken a look at five Prime Day deals we look forward to seeing.
There are already some nice early Prime Day deals taking place, and we've taken some time to round up all of the best Prime Day deals you can take advantage of today.
Best Prime Day Audio deals
Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Amazon saves you $50 and brings these headphones to their best price yet. though if you have an Amazon Prime membership you can grab them for just $189.99 at Woot today only with free shipping.
Apple AirPods | $114.99 at Amazon
Save nearly $45 on the Apple AirPods at Amazon during Prime Day! These wireless earbuds come with a charging case to help you keep them powered up while away from home.
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones | $199 at Amazon
Score Bose's best active noise-cancelling wireless headphones at a $150 discount today This Prime Day deal is available on select models, including black, white, and the limited edition Triple Midnight version.
Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones | Up to 50% off at Amazon
With as much as half off, there's no reason not to upgrade to a set of noise-cancelling headphones this Prime Day. Check out these limited-time Sony deals, including on the popular Sony XM4 headphones.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow | $69.99 at Amazon
Grab Amazon's all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker along with a full year of Kids+ service as well as the colorful Echo Glow smart lamp all at a $20 discount right now. You can choose between Tiger and Panda models of the Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker while supplies last. This bundle will let your kids use their voice to control their new Echo Glow.
JBL Boombox Speakers | $279.95 at Amazon
Amazon's taking $120 off the price of the JBL Boombox portable Bluetooth speaker exclusively during Prime Day. You can grab this speaker in your choice of black, camouflage, or green while supplies last.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus | $119.99 at Amazon
The Galaxy Buds+ may look similar to the previous Galaxy Buds but they offer a much better 11-hour playtime with a further 11 hours of battery life in the case, plus integration with Spotify and improved call quality. Today's deal saves you $30 off its regular cost.
Echo Flex bundles | from $9.99 at Amazon
The Echo Flex is currently $15 off at Amazon, meaning Prime members can grab this mini smart speaker for only $10 for a limited time. You can also bundle it with an Amazon Smart Plug for $5 more or with other devices like a smart clock or smart night light for $12 extra.
Beats Solo Pro | $179.95 at Amazon
The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. This is a match for the lowest these headphones have gone and the discount applies to various colorways.
Sonos Playbase | $548 at Amazon
The Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and handy TV stand in one product, making for a great compact home theater solution. This is one of the best prices we've seen for it recently and just over $150 off its full price.
Echo Studio with Philips Hue smart bulbs | $149.99 at Amazon
The Echo Studio is currently $50 off at Amazon, and you can also score two free Philips Hue Smart Bulbs along with the purchase! That's an added $30 value!
Best Prime Day Amazon services deals
Amazon Prime 30-day Trial | Free at Amazon
All of Amazon's Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members only! If you're not a member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access to all the deals and the two-day sale, as well as free two-day shipping, the Prime Video streaming service, and more.
Amazon Kids+ subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It's one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a three-month family plan for just $1 through Prime Day!
Audible annual membership | $50 off at Amazon
Fall in love with books in a new way; Subscribe to Audible and score a year's worth of credits up-front so you can fill out your library immediately. Today's deal saves Prime members $50 on a year-long membership and is only active through Prime Day on October 13 and 14.
Kindle Unlimited Subscriptions | from $29.97 at Amazon
For new and returning users. Redeem it as a gift card and give the gift of books. Gives you unlimited access to over one million titles, current magazines, and thousands of audiobooks from Audible. Works on any device with a Kindle app. 6-month, 1-year, and 2-year subscriptions are now on sale.
Amazon Music Unlimited subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
Amazon Music Unlimited is a streaming service that's accessible on tons of devices and features millions of songs that you can play on-demand or download to your device. It's entirely ad-free, too, and right now you can score four months of service for only $1. The deal is for new users of the service only.
Prime Video Channels 2-month subscriptions | $0.99 at Amazon
Subscribe to select Prime Video Channels and score two months of access for only $1 right now! This deal is valid on services like Showtime, Epix, PBS Masterpiece, Lifetime Movie Club, Urban Movie Channel, A&E Crime Central, UP Faith & Family, Sundance Now, PBS Documentaries, and more. Your subscription will renew at its regular price after two months have passed unless you cancel your subscription.
Best Prime Day smart home deals
Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot | $69.99 at Amazon
Amazon is giving Prime members the chance to save on microSD cards, external hard drives, flash drives, and more with this two-day sale on Western Digital and SanDisk products.
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect with Echo Dot | $154.99 at Amazon
Begin unlocking your door with an app on your phone using the August Smart Lock Pro. This bundle includes the smart lock along with the Connect Hub and a free Echo Dot smart speaker, all at a discount of $125 off the regular price.
Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini may be two of Amazon's smallest smart home devices, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flexibility and convenience. Today's deal saves you 50% off the Echo Show 5 and gets you the Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra!
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $16.98 at Amazon
Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control. Today's deal saves you over 50% off its regular cost.
Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit with Echo Dot | $119.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit along with an Echo Dot at a discount of $130 today. The set comes with the base station, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor, and range extender, though 8-piece and 14-piece versions of the alarm system are also on sale today and include the free Echo Dot as well.
Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit (Certified Refurbished) | $99.99 at Amazon
The set comes with the base station, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor, and range extender and can be added onto over time. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag this $60 discount on the certified refurbished version. It even comes with a 1-year warranty and looks like new.
Ecobee Smart Thermostat | $199 at Amazon
Prime Day is a great day to save on smart home gear. The Ecobee Smart Thermostat is one of the most advanced you can save on. Grab it at a $50 discount with your Amazon Prime membership.
iRobot Robot Vacuums | Up to 38% off at Amazon
Control these smart robot vacuum cleaners using an app on your phone, or even with your voice and a compatible Alexa device. Today's sale can save you up to $200 off the cost of the vacuum you choose, so don't delay!
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering 50% off the Echo Show 5 smart display for a limited time! This offer is exclusively available for Prime members and saves you $45 instantly. This device features Alexa and allows you to control compatible smart home devices with your voice. It's also able to stream movies and shows, music, YouTube videos, and more.
Ring Video Doorbell Elite (Certified Refurbished) | $199.99 at Amazon
Score the Ring Video Doorbell Elite in refurbished condition at $100 off its regular cost and $150 off the price of a new model. These models have been refurbished directly by Amazon to ensure they're all in proper working condition and look just like new. You'll even receive a one-year warranty with the purchase.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Certified Refurbished) | $99.99 at Amazon
Buying refurbished is always a great way to save some cash, but it's still rare to find a deal this good on the Ring VIdeo Doorbell Pro. This refurbished model is like new and even comes with a one-year warranty. Only Prime members can snag this $60 discount right now.
Amazon Echo Show (Certified Refurbished) | $129.99 at Amazon
The largest Echo Show smart display is currently down to $130 when you purchase this certified refurbished model via Amazon. That saves you $80 off its regular cost and $100 off the price of a brand new model. These devices all look and work like new. Plus, Amazon includes a one-year warranty with the purchase.
Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum | $439 at Amazon
The S5 Max uses smart navigation to map your house and plan its own routes to clean, though you can also control it with an app on your phone or with your voice. This model can run for up to 200 minutes of non-stop cleaning and also features a mop. Today's deal saves you more than $100 off its lowest price previously.
Roku Express | $21 at Amazon
The Roku Express is easy to set up and easy to use. Plus, it's easy on the wallet. You'll get full access to Roku's content library of more than 500,000 movies and TV shows plus all of the streaming apps you know and love. Today's deal saves you $9 off its regular price.
Roku Streaming Stick+ | $37 at Amazon
Simple and compact so it can plug into the back of your TV and you won't even notice it. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content. Turn your mobile device into a remote control. Best of all, it's compatible with most TVs and $13 off today.
Best smart TV Prime Day deals
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $259.99 at Amazon
Pick up this 50-inch 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition by Toshiba at an $120 discount via Amazon! With the Fire TV experience built in, you can access apps like Netflix, Disney+, and more. It's even Alexa voice-enabled.
Insignia 55-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $289.99 at Amazon
Pick up this 55-inch 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition by Insignia at an $140 discount via Amazon! With the Fire TV experience built in, you can access apps like Netflix, Disney+, and more. It's even Alexa voice-enabled.
Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Home Theatre Projector | $2,199.99 at Amazon
This ultra short throw projector is designed to cast a 100-inch screen from just 7 inches away from the wall. That makes it a fantastic option for those who don't have much space otherwise, and it even has a built-in Harman Kardon sound bar. Today's deal saves you $600 off its regular price while supplies last.
Toshiba 43-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $209.99 at Amazon
Amazon has this 43-inch 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition by Toshiba on sale at $120 off while supplies last. This model comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, too, and helps to make any TV with an HDMI port smarter.
Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV | $529.99 at Best Buy
This Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K Smart Tizen TV is currently discounted by $220 for two days only at Best Buy! That makes this one of the lowest prices you'll find on a TV this big. Free shipping is included with the purchase.
Samsung QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (Q70T Series) | Up to $700 off at Dell
You can save up to $700 off select models of the Samsung Q70T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV this week. The 55-inch model is down to $898 saving you $100 off its regular cost while you'll find the biggest discount on the 82-inch model which is now on sale for $2,297.99.
Sony 85-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (X800H Series) | $500 off at Dell
Sony's X800H Series 85-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is a 2020 model that's currently discounted by $500 at Dell. You can also save $400 off the 75-inch model for a limited time as well.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | as low as $4.99 at Amazon
Select accounts can use promo code 4KFIRETV during checkout to score the Fire TV Stick 4K for as low as $4.99 today. The streaming media player is currently down to $29.99 without the code, which is a stellar price for it even if you're not eligible for the extra discount.
Amazon Fire TV Cube | $79.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Cube is like an enhanced Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Can't find the remote? The Fire TV Cube has Alexa built-in so you can voice control it from across the room. It can control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers as well, even allowing you to change live cable and satellite channels with your voice.
Best Prime Day camera deals
Blink Mini smart security camera | $24.99 at Amazon
Prime members can save $10 on the Blink Mini compact indoor smart security camera at Amazon as an early Prime Day deal! This 1080p camera offers motion detection, two way audio, and can even send your phone notifications.
Amcrest 5MP UltraHD Outdoor Security IP Turret PoE Camera | $44.99 at Amazon
The Amcrest Outdoor Security Camera is currently $15 off its regular price of $60 when you use promo code W44CKUSN during checkout. This camera features night vision, a built-in microphone, IP67 weatherproofing, and secure remote storage that allows you to keep your videos in a third-party location hosted by Amazon AWS.
DJI Osmo Action Camera | $199 at Amazon
This digital action camera by DJI is built for capturing footage in extreme conditions, from ski trips to surfing and more. Today it's at its lowest price in Amazon history and heavily discounted from its original price of $369.
Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera | $649 at B&H
Score a free accessories kit with this Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR camera at $100 off its regular price. The kit includes a DSLR carrying case, a SanDisk Extreme 32GB SD card, and Luminar 4 software.
Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ43-BK Digital Camera | $62 at Amazon
This 16MP camera from Kodak is currently on sale at $18 off its full cost, making it one of the most affordable models available currently. It's capable of recording HD video in 720p and features 4X optical zoom along with a 27mm wide angle lens.
Best Prime Day home & kitchen deals
Up to 50% off Instant Pot products
Prime Day is offering Amazon Prime members up to 50% off select Instant Pot models while supplies last! This includes options like the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Air Fryer for $129.99, the Instant Pot Aura Pro Slow Cooker for $69.99, and the Instant Pot Ultra for $49.99.
Up to 40% off AmazonBasics Kitchen Essentials
AmazonBasics already makes some pretty afforable kitchen essentials, though thanks to today's sale, some of these prices are so low it's hard to believe. Grab a 5-star coffee maker for only $12, dishware sets for as low as $19, and more.
AmazonBasics Microwave with Echo Dot | $59.99 at Amazon
Begin controlling your microwave with your voice with the AmazonBasics Microwave. This bundle includes the Echo Dot smart speaker at $40 off the set's regular price.
Up to 35% off Bissell Floorcare
Bissell vacuums are now up to 35% off during Prime Day! Prices are starting as low as $55 with options including cordless stick vacuums, handheld vacs, and more.
Echo Wall Clock (Mickey Mouse Edition)
Your kids can learn how to tell time with Mickey Mouse and this Echo Wall Clock at $15 off its regular price! It lets you use your voice to set timers and has a visible way to show when a timer you've set is counting down!
Up to 40% off Kitchen Essentials from Le Creuset, USA Pan, Corelle and more
Amazon is offering discounts on Kitchen favorites from popular brands like Le Creuset and USA Pan while supplies last. Grab a new set of pots and pans, buy a new tumbler, find reusable food containers at a discount, and more.
Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage 24-piece Food Containers | $27.99 at Amazon
This 24-piece set comes with 12 lids and 12 sturdy containers that are resistant to stain and odors. They offer a 100% leak-proof, airtight storage solution to keep your leftovers fresh for longer. Today's deal saves you $12 off the regular cost.
Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $79 at Amazon
This Keurig coffee maker uses K-cup pods and can brew multiple pod sizes: 6, 8, and 10-ounce. It's a single-serve coffee brewer that comes with a large 48-ounce water reservoir so you can brew over 6 cups before it needs to be removed and refilled. Today's deal saves you $11 off the regular cost.
Zinus Shalini Platforms | from $189 at Amazon
The Zinus Shalini mattress platforms are now discounted by up to 37%. These platforms are sturdy enough to hold your mattress all by themselves — no box spring needed!
Furniture and home decor | 20% off or more at Amazon
Prime Day isn't just a great day to save on tech, food, toys, and clothes but on furniture and home decor as well! Amazon has exclusive deals that can save you 20% or more on select furniture right now, and many of them don't require a Prime membership either.
Best Prime Day gaming deals
WD 2TB Gaming Drive for PlayStation 4 | $61.99 at Amazon
It's easy to run out of storage on your PlayStation console, but this Western Digital external hard drive lets you add 2TB of additional space to save game data and other files at nearly $20 off its regular price.
Nintendo Switch Online subscription + SanDisk 128GB microSD Card | $39.99 at Amazon
Amazon is bundling a year's subscription to Nintendo Switch Online with a SanDisk 128GB microSD card that's designed for the Nintendo Switch! It's perfect for saving game data and freeing up space on your console.
Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition console | $299 at Amazon
The Nintendo Switch has been extra difficult to find this year, but right now you can pick up a limited edition console inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons at Amazon! This console does not come with a game, so you may want to add Animal Crossing: New Horizons to your cart separately. The regular Nintendo Switch is available today as well.
Super Mario Party (Nintendo Switch) | $39.99 at Amazon
Score the digital edition of Super Mario Party on sale at $20 off today via Amazon! You'll receive a digital code immediately upon purchase which you can use in the Nintendo eShop to download the game onto your Nintendo Switch.
PlayStation Plus 1-year membership | $33.49 at Daily Steals
This is one deal that everyone can grab. Simply use promo code FUTRPSN during checkout to grab the PlayStation Plus 1-year subscription at nearly 50% off its regular price!
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $49.99 at Amazon
Razer's Kraken isn't a high-end gaming headset yet it delivers great sound without the need to ever recharge. It's compatible with all modern gaming consoles and PC and at just $50, it's not a deal to pass up if you're hunting for something new.
Best Prime Day health & fitness deals
23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.
Up to 30% off Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite and Aria Air
Select Fitbit products are now on sale and discounted by up to 30% for Amazon Prime Day, including the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, Versa Lite, and the Aria Air Bluetooth Smart Scale.
Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor for Men | $149.99 at Amazon
Shave wet in the shower or dry at the sink with the trimmer razor's wet dry convenience. And, with the ARC5 waterproof electric razor, you can shave with or without foam, cream, foam, or gel.
Powered toothbrushes & whitening kits from Oral-B and Crest | Up to 50% off at Amazon
Electric toothbrushes and whitening kits from Oral-B and Crest are now on sale for Prime Day. You can save up to 50% right now while supplies last. There are also a few other products in the sale like mouthwash and dental floss.
Embark Dog DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
Embark lets you discover your dog's true breed from over 250 possibilities with the most accurate breed breakdown on the market. It can also be upgraded to screen for over 170 genetic diseases like glaucoma and takes just 2-4 weeks to see results.
Best Prime Day laptop deals
Chromebooks | Up to 20% off at Amazon
Select Chromebooks are now up to 20% off during Prime Day. There are four different options in this selection, starting with the Acer Chromebook 514 at $299.99 and including the Google Pixelbook Go now on sale for $1,199.
Acer, Lenovo, and more laptops, monitors, desktops, and tablets | Up to 30% off at Amazon
Select computers are now discounted by up to 30% for Prime Day. You can grab models like the ASUS ZenBook Duo for $999.99 or the Dell XPS 13 for $1,402.49 while supplies last. You'll also find deals on monitors and tablets in this selection.
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop | $1,499.99 at Amazon
The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook is now $300 off at Amazon! Specifications include a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI Max-Q graphics card, a 13.3-inch 1080p screen, and Wi-Fi 6. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB-A ports.
Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch) | $2,099.99 at Amazon
Pick up Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro at a $300 discount via Amazon. This model features 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, along with Apple's Touch Bar and Touch ID.
Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 | From $649.99 at Microsoft
Lenovo's 2-in-1 Flex 14 is another winning model from this popular laptop brand, featuring Intel's 10th Gen processors along with a 14-inch 1080p touch display, plenty of fast storage and up to 16GB of RAM. Right now you can save $100 off this affordable, versatile machine for a limited time.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i | $799.99 at Lenovo
Budget PC gamers or content creators looking for performance at an affordable price will love the IdeaPad Gaming 3i. It's well equipped, has a high refresh rate display and with $120 off it's one of the best budget gaming laptops to get right now.
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Laptop | $749.99 at Amazon
Featuring a GTX 1650 graphics card and a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 processor paired with a 144Hz display, this is an exceptional budget gaming laptop and the price is too good to pass on. Note the shipping delay means this laptop won't be shipping until closer to November.
Best Prime Day tablet deals
Apple iPad mini | $335.98 at Amazon
Apple's 7.9-inch iPad mini is now over $60 off at Amazon. It features a retina display, A12 bionic chip, two cameras, a built-in Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a battery that lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge.
Kindle Oasis | $179.99 at Amazon
The best Kindle eReader is currently discounted by $75 at Amazon! This model features an 8GB storage capacity, though you can also grab the 32GB model on sale for $200 today. These Kindles are water-resistant, have an adjustable warm light, and feature integrated page-turn buttons.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A | $99.99 at Amazon
Amazon's giving customers the chance to save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A from 2019. This 10.1-inch tablet features 32GB storage and is available in your choice of black or silver.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) | $79.99 at Amazon
The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $70 at Amazon! This is a Prime Day exclusive deal, which means you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.
Dragon Touch K10 Tablet | $84.99 at Amazon
The Dragon Touch K10 tablet is equipped with a 10-inch IPS HD display and a quad-core processor, along with 16GB storage and a microSD card slot to expand its storage by up to 128GB. It's currently $100 off and you'll save an additional $15 by clipping the coupon on its product page.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet | $79.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet at a $60 discount via Amazon right now. This Prime Exclusive deal scores you the tablet along with a kid-proof case, a two-year replacement guarantee with no questions asked, and a full year of Amazon Kids+ service!
All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet | $54.99 at Amazon
Pick up Amazon's Fire HD 8 Tablet at a $35 discount by asking Alexa to order for you! Just say "Alexa, order a Fire HD 8 Tablet" using a compatible device with Alexa.
Kindle | $59.99 at Amazon
Grab the all-new Kindle eReader at $30 off its regular price this Prime Day! You'll score a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited with the purchase, too.
Kindle Essentials Bundle | $94.97 at Amazon
Score a 10th generation Kindle along wiith a stylish Kindle Fabric Cover to keep it protected and a power adapter. Today's deal saves you $45 off the bundle's usual cost, though you'll need an Amazon Prime to grab this discount.
Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle | $92.97 at Amazon
Perfect for the little one who loves to read, and the little ones who need to do more of it, the Kindle Kids Edition includes a 10th generation Kindle e-Reader along with a kid-friendly cover and a year of Kids+ access. The best part is that it comes with a 2-year, no-questions-asked, replacement guarantee no matter what happens to it. This Essentials bundle also includes a screen protector and a power adapter. Today's deal saves you $50 off the bundle's usual cost.
Best Prime Day office deals
Eero mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack | $174 at Amazon
Sometimes a simple router is not enough to cover an entire house. Hit every room and every corner of the couch with strong Wi-Fi using a 3-pack mesh network like this. Even works with Alexa and is easy to install. Today's deal saves you $70 off its regular cost.
Linksys Dual-Band AX1800 WiFi 6 Router | $79.99 at Amazon
Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with the Linksys Dual-Band AX1800 Router, now discounted by $50 exclusively for Prime members. This router can cover up to 1,500 square feet and supports up to 20 devices connected simultaneously.
Belkin USB-C Hub | $55.99 at Amazon
Connect multiple devices to your USB-C laptop, from hard drives and monitors to projectors, mice, keyboards, SD cards, and more with this Belkin USB-C Hub. It's compatible with both Windows and Mac computers with a USB-C port and also lets you charge your laptop while it's plugged in.
Up to 35% off data storage from Western Digital and Sandisk
Amazon is giving Prime members the chance to save on microSD cards, external hard drives, flash drives, and more with this two-day sale on Western Digital and SanDisk products.
Up to 50% off Razer PC and gaming accessories
This selection of gaming accessories by Razer is currently discounted by up to 50% when you login with an Amazon Prime membership. You'll find gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, microphones, and more.
Meshforce Whole Home Mesh WiFi System M3s Suite | $141.10 at Amazon
Improve the Wi-Fi connection around your home with the Meshforce Whole Home Mesh System. This 3-pack covers up to 6,000 square feet and can connect up to 60 devices. Clip the coupon on its product page and use coupon code MQFVT7QX at checkout to save over 20%.
Best Prime Day phone deals
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL | Starting at $449 at Amazon
After a new Google Pixel phone this Prime Day? Amazon's got you covered with Pixel 4 and 4 XL models discounted by as much as $350 while supplies last.
Up to 30% off Samsung smartphones
Select Samsung smartphones are now exclusively discounted for Prime members at Amazon, including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which is discounted by $250 and the Galaxy S20+ which is currently 25% off.
TCL 10 Pro | $359.99 at Amazon
TCL's 10 Pro is an affordable powerhouse with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with NXTVISION tech, a quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. It has a 128GB capacity, expandable via microSD. Clip the coupon on its product page at Amazon to save $90 instantly.
TCL 10L | $199.99 at Amazon
The 64GB TCL 10L offers great bang-for-your-buck with a huge, adjustable display and clean TCL UI software. Its hardware is solid for the price and the inclusion of NFC for mobile payments is rare in the phone's price range. Clip the coupon on its product page to save $50 instantly.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | from $799 at Amazon
The all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G line has only been on the market for a few weeks, but it's already seeing a huge discount at Amazon. Every configuration and color is discounted there by $200 while supplies last.
OnePlus 8 Pro | $899.99 at Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 8 Pro is now $99 off at Amazon. This device is equipped with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, four cameras, and more. It's also capable of wireless charging and has Amazon Alexa built-in.
iPhone SE (2020) | $30 per month at Mint Mobile
This limited-time promotion scores you Apple's newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile's great service for one low monthly cost. That's right, it's the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile's 3GB data plan for $30 a month.
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G | $419.99 at Amazon
Save $180 on the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G device at Amazon for a limited time. This is the 2020 model featuring 128GB storage, four cameras, a 4500mAh battery for all day power, and more.
PhoneSoap UV Sanitizers | 20% off at Amazon
Kill 99.9% of bacteria on your device with the PhoneSoap's integrated UV light. There are sizes to fit all manner of phones, tablets, and accessories, and they all have 20% off for Prime Day.
Best Prime Day toy deals
LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander Building Kit | $134.29 at Amazon
This special LEGO set can teach kids how to code and makes learning fun. Kids will build their own Star Wars droids like R2-D2 and then learn how to control them to perform certain actions using an app on their mobile device. Today's deal saves Prime members nearly $70 off the original cost.
Playskool, Sesame Street, and Littlest Pet Shop toys | Up to 30% off at Amazon
Toys for younger kids are up to 30% off right now for Prime Day, from board games like Chutes & Ladders to Mr. Potato Head, Elmo dolls, Transformers, and more. Just checkout with your Prime membership to save.
Up to 30% off STEM toys and Building Sets
A bevy of STEM toys and Building Sets are now discounted at Amazon. These toys are great for learning with, from the National Geographics Rocks & Fossils Kit to Magna Tiles, LEGO sets, and more!
DJI Mavic Mini Combo | $399 at Amazon
Save $100 on the DJI Mavic Mini Combo today at Amazon with your Prime membership. This bundle includes the Mavic Mini drone along with several essential accessories to improve your flighttime, from spare propellers and control sticks to spare batteries, an 18W USB charger, a carrying bag, and more.
LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Building Kit | $95.99 at Amazon
While 2020 may not be the best year to visit New York and see the Statue of Liberty, this brilliant LEGO Architecture building kit lets you bring a detailed replica of the famous landmark right into your bedroom. It features 1,685 pieces and is currently discounted by nearly $30.
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar | $29.97 at Amazon
Count down the days 'til December 25 with this LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar. It's currently discounted by $10 at Amazon, or you can grab a Star Wars version for the same price.
Save $10 on $50+ toy orders instantly at Amazon
Amazon is offering $10 off your purchase of $50 or more on select toys with over 2,000 items to choose from, including Barbie dolls, Funko Advent Calendars, card and board games, costumes, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, and many more. You'll see the discount applied automatically at checkout; no Prime membership required.
Fisher-Price Sweet Snugapuppy Dreams Deluxe Bouncer | $47.99 at Amazon
The Sweet Snugapuppy Dreams Deluxe Bouncer offers an extra-cushy seat for your little one with a supportive head rest and a newborn insert for the smallest infants out there. When you turn it on, it features calming vibrations with over 20 minutes of music and sounds. It also features an adjustable 3-point restraint and is currently discounted by $12.
Best Prime Day toilet paper deals
Amazon Solimo 2-Ply Toilet Paper (5-pack) | $19.99 at Amazon
Pick up this 5-pack of Solimo 2-ply Toilet Paper. Each one includes six rolls of toilet paper for a total of 30 rolls, each featuring 350 2-ply sheets. They're RV/Septic safe too.
Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare Soft Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $22.42 at Amazon
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to score this 4-pack of Cottonelle Ultra toilet paper on sale for just $22. Each pack comes with four mega rolls for a total of 24 rolls with 388 sheets per roll. This 1-ply paper is 3X stronger, thicker and 2X more absorbent than traditional toilet paper.
Presto! Mega Roll Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $22.25 at Amazon
Pick up a 4-pack of Presto! Mega Toilet Paper rolls at Amazon. Each pack includes six mega rolls featuring 308 sheets of toilet paper each. You can save even more by choosing Subscribe & Save before checking out.
Scott 1000 Sheets Per Roll Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $27.99 at Amazon
Scott's toilet paper offers the lowest price per sheet count at just $0.09 cents per 100 sheets. Each of the 4 packs includes 8 rolls with toilet paper that's sewer-safe, septic-safe, and even safe for RV and boat use.
More of the best Prime Day deals
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter | $9.99 at Amazon
Spending a few days in the wilderness? Need to complete an emergency kit? The LifeStraw can filter up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water. It removes 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and parasites. Plus, it's very lightweight, easy to carry, and 50% off today!
Spend $40 on Amazon gift cards, earn $10
Amazon is offering Prime members a $10 credit to use on a future purchase when you spend $40 or more on Amazon gift cards during Prime Day. The credit is applied to your account automatically within two days.
Echo Auto | $19.99 at Amazon
Bring Alexa along on all your road trips with Echo Auto. This small Echo device lets you talk with Alexa while you drive and ask her to stream music, check on the weather, update you on sport scores or the latest news, make calls, and more.
Calvin Klein underwear & undergarments | Up to 35% off at Amazon
One Prime Day deal can save you up to 35% on Calvin Klein underwear for men and women. You'll also find some other affordable clothing in this selection, such as white cotton shirts and tank tops.
Men's and Women's Fashion from Amazon brands | Up to 30% off at Amazon
More clothing from Amazon brands for men and women is now discounted by up to 30% off. You can find fleece swetshirts and sweatpants, jackets, shoes, pants, long-sleeve shirts, and much more while supplies last.
Spend $10 at small businesses, get $10 at Amazon
During the lead up to Prime Day on October 13, you can spend $10 on products from small businesses from across Amazon and score a $10 promo credit to use during Prime Day. This offer is valid for Prime members only.
Free $100 gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
Score a free $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. It earns you 5% cashback when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods as a Prime member. Alternatively, the Amazon Rewards Visa card earns you a $50 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. These cards can even save you up to 25% on select Prime Day offers.
Best Whole Foods Prime Day Deals
The discounts you can receive as a Prime member at Whole Foods Markets are truly one of the best benefits of the entire service. Whole Foods consistently has deals that are exclusively available for Prime members. Plus, on sales that are available to everyone, Prime members save an additional 10%! Those in select zip codes within the U.S. can even score free delivery when ordering groceries from Whole Foods online.
Spend $10 at Whole Foods Market, get $10 at Amazon
Spending $10 at Whole Foods Market in-store or online via Amazon now through October 14 will earn you a $10 promotional credit to use during Prime Day! This deal is available for Prime members only.
Prime-exclusive deals at Whole Foods Markets
Whole Foods always has special discounts just for Prime members, and there's actually a page at Amazon that brings them all together for an easy way to find exclusive deals meant just for you.
When is Prime Day 2020?
Amazon Prime Day kicked off officially on October 13 and will run through the end of Ocotober 14.
Similar to last year, Prime Day 2020 is a 2-day event spanning a full 48-hour period, giving you plenty of time to shop the best deals. The first deals will kick off just after midnight PT on October 13 and the event will end at midnight PT on October 14.
This is the first time we have seen a Prime Day sale in the fall months, so it remains to be seen exactly how the event will play out with a likely Amazon Black Friday sale following not too far behind.
When do Prime Day deals begin?
Right now! Amazon has already kicked off the first wave of official Prime Day deals with more to follow later in the day on Tuesday and Wednesday. Get to shopping now!
Why was Amazon Prime Day 2020 delayed?
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is now taking place in the fall months for the first time. Amazon started the annual Prime Day event back in 2015, and since then it has always taken place in mid-July. With the COVID-19 outbreak, Amazon has faced issues with fulfillment, product availability, and workplace health concerns.
Delaying Prime Day until October gives the company a better chance at being able to keep up with orders, keep its workers safe, and give an overall better experience to everyone involved.
What deals do we expect during Prime Day 2020
There's no easy way to tell what will be discounted on Amazon until we receive the official word from Amazon, but after all these years of covering the event, we have a few ideas. It's nearly a guarantee that all of Amazon's own hardware, like the Fire TV sticks, Echo line, Kindles, Ring gear, and more will be on sale. Prime Day tends to bring many of these devices to historic low prices. The best Prime Day deals are generally focused directly around these items.
Beyond the usual suspects, we'd imagine that popular electronics like the TCL Roku TVs and Sonos speakers will be on sale, along with kitchen gadgets from Instant Pot, Keurig, and more.
Should you shop Prime Day 2020 deals or wait for Black Friday 2020?
This year it seems as though Prime Day will be taking place about 12 weeks later than normal, which puts it only about six weeks away from Black Friday. We all know that Black Friday has gone from a one-day event into a month-long marathon of sales, so realistically Prime Day is only about two weeks before the kick off of November, which is pretty close with all things considered.
Odds are Amazon realizes that in order to capture the audience looking to spend money that's potentially worried about this that it will need to bring some irresistible offers to the table. We've always been in support of shopping early instead of waiting, especially since Black Friday's shopping season is a week shorter than normal (like it was in 2019), so product availability could be scarce during the holidays.
We'd imagine that Amazon will be bringing some competitive and enticing prices on hot devices, so you'll likely want to be prepared to do a bunch of your holiday shopping during Prime Day 2020, even though that may not be what you are used to doing.
What were the most popular Prime Day deals in 2019?
Each year, Amazon announces the top-selling Prime Day deals, and in 2019 most of its own hardware topped the list. It's not a huge surprise to see this, as Amazon tends to aggressively lower the prices for the big event. Aside from its hardware, SanDisk microSD cards, Instant Pots, and a few others made the list.
In the U.S. Amazon said the highlights included:
- A record number of Prime members shopped during Prime Day in the U.S.
- Prime members purchased more than 100,000 lunchboxes, 100,000 laptops, 200,000 TVs, one million headphones, 350,000 luxury beauty products, 400,000 pet products, 650,000 household cleaning supplies, and more than one million toys.
- Prime members purchased more than 200,000 LifeStraw Personal Water Filters and 150,000 Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kits.
- This year, Prime members in the U.S. received tens of millions in Prime Day savings when they shopped at Whole Foods Market. The best-selling Prime Day deals were organic strawberries, red cherries, and blueberries.
When will Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals begin?
Amazon kicked off a few early Prime Day deals alongside the announcement of the Prime Day 2020 dates, so you can already shop those. The deals will really start flowing during the actual event, though, which is slated to start at midnight PT on October 13. We'll be sure to keep you updated on the very best Prime Day deals as they appear.
What type of Prime Day deals will there be?
Amazon will have a few different deal styles running on Prime Day. There are a few different types of deals you can expect to see during the event, including Gold Box deals, Lightning deals, Coupon deals, and direct price drops. Each of these is a little different, so here's what you can expect from each type:
- Gold Box Deals of the Day: These are Amazon's daily deals, and generally for these, the company has plenty of stock to fulfill orders on it all day long. We have seen Gold Box deals sell out in the past, but it's far less often that these sell out than the other types of deals.
- Lightning Deals: Like an actual bolt of lightning, these deals will come and go fast. On an average day, Lightning deals tend to last for around six hours, but on Prime Day it's likely that the most popular deals will go in the blink of an eye. You can generally join a waitlist if it sells out, but that won't guarantee that you will actually get the product.
- Coupon Deals: Many sellers will be offering coupon codes as a way to help people save on Prime Day, and these require a little more work. Some will offer landing pages that automatically clip the coupon code for you, and others will require you to manually enter them during the checkout process. The few seconds of extra work can sometimes save you big, though.
- Direct Price Drops: For a vast majority of deals on Prime Day, you'll visit the page and the price will just be reduced.
These price drops span all of the categories that Amazon covers. Whether you're in the market for kitchen appliances or knives, or happen to need a new TV, computer, clothing, or even a new mattress, odds are it will be on sale during Prime Day.
Will USPS shipping delays affect Prime Day?
It's a little too early to tell at this point, but it does indeed seem likely that Prime Day could suffer some delivery delays because of the USPS backlog. As of right now, USPS performs about 30% of Amazon's deliveries, which is quite a large number. Recent changes at the Post Office have led to delayed packages, mail sitting in locations for long durations, and more.
Hopefully, things turn around or Amazon is able to offset the delays with more in-house shipping this year.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Underneath all the advertising and marketing jargon you'll read about Amazon Prime Day is a rather large shopping event that kicks off on in the middle of July each year. It used to be a one-day event, but Amazon has since expanded that. In 2018 the company ran it for 36 hours, and in 2019 it expanded to 48 hours. Amazon claims that Prime Day is bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and basing it off of what we saw last year, it is entirely possible that the company can pull that off this year.
The shopping event is exclusive to members of Amazon's Prime service, which offers free 2-day shipping on millions of items, access to Prime Video, photo storage, and much more. An Amazon Prime membership now costs $119 a year, but you can get a free 30-day trial to get all the benefits without shelling out any cash. Yes, that means that you'll be able to shop all the Prime Day deals, get the free 2-day shipping, and all without paying anything for it. Keep in mind that after the 30 days Amazon will charge you for the year in full, so you'll want to set a reminder to cancel if you don't want to keep it.
Prime Day Concert, explained
This is a bit of an odd one, but two years ago Amazon started a new tradition with a Prime Day concert. The first one was headlined by Ariana Grande, and last year Taylor Swift hit the stage to perform. The 2020 Prime Day Concert has yet to be made official, but we can expect that Amazon will indeed offer one with a large headline act.
We will keep you posted as Amazon announces more information on the Prime Day concert for this year's event.
Will other retailers try to participate in Amazon Prime Day?
With certainty we can say yes. Other retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, eBay, Newegg, and plenty of others will be joining in on the fun. Some will launch sales aimed directly at competing with Prime Day offerings, and others will simply match the deals and discounts from Amazon.
We've seen eBay go all-in on its own promotions in years past, and with the state of everything right now we wouldn't be surprised to see more competition do the same.
What is the history of Amazon Prime Day?
To help celebrate its 20th anniversary, Amazon kicked off Prime Day back in 2015. Since then, the company has grown the event, making it a little bigger each year. 2020 will mark the sixth anniversary of Prime Day as we know it. The event started as a one-day thing that had a random mix of things on sale, and has evolved into what was a 48 hour event last year that offered well over 1 million deals.
Beyond just discounting its own hardware, Amazon features discounts on popular products from Bose, Instant Pot, TCL, KitchenAid, and many other big brands. The growth hasn't been flawless for Amazon, though. Last year, the company experienced nearly two hours of downtime at the beginning of the event due to the extra traffic. The site had immense troubles loading listings, showing updated pricing, and getting through the checkout process. Once this was resolved, the rest of it went pretty smoothly.
How does Amazon Prime Day work?
Prime Day is not as straightforward as some other big shopping days, and that's not such a bad thing. There are some things that you'll want to keep in mind, especially if you are looking for deals on specific products. Last year, Amazon released deals in batches every three hours. This year, some of the promotions are based around six-hour blocks, so it's possible the company has extended the times each deal will be available to accommodate for the longer event.
Who is Prime Day for?
Only people who are Amazon Prime members will be able to participate in Prime Day. You don't have to be a long-standing member. Even if you just use the 30-day Prime Day free trial for the event you can shop the sales.
You should also be able to participate if you're part of Amazon Household, Family, or using the student-discounted Prime membership.
Amazon Prime Membership
You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon's Prime service so you can still take advantage of all the great Prime Day deals without paying anything extra.
So, do I need to be a Prime member to get Prime Day deals?
The short answer: yes. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you aren't already one so you can still take advantage of the great deals we will see.
Should I sign up for an Amazon Prime trial now?
Amazon offers a free 30-day free trial of its Prime service and, since Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially set for October 13 and 14, you can snap up that free trial now to ensure you get in on the savings.
Why should I care about Prime Day?
Most people shop all year, not just around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Odds are there is something that you're looking to buy, and who likes to pay full price for the items they want the most? Whether you're heading off to college this year and need some essentials for your dorm room, or you've just been putting off a purchase of new luggage, cell phone accessories, headphones, and more, Prime Day may just offer the deal you need to own that new gear.
On Prime Day, Amazon doesn't have deals in only one or two categories, it's basically across everything that the site sells. This means there is literally a deal out there for everyone. Seriously. From Echo devices to Amazon services like Kindle Unlimited, Instant Pots, DNA test kits, and almost anything else you can think of, you'll probably see a discount or ten on some of the most popular products.
How do I prepare for Amazon Prime Day?
There are lots of little things you can be doing now to prepare yourself for Prime Day. Some may be obvious and others you may not have considered. Let's review some Prime Day tips to ensure that you're ready for maximum savings on the big day.
Begin with your Amazon account. Check to ensure that your Prime membership is in good standing and won't be up for renewal before mid-July. You'll also want to make sure that your billing address is correct and that your credit cards aren't expired. It may seem silly now, but those extra few seconds you save during checkout could be the difference between scoring a sick deal and missing out on it.
Keep an eye on Thrifter's Twitter account to find out exactly when the event will be taking place so that you can begin your 30-day free trial at the right time, and it won't expire before you get to use it.
You're going to want to get yourself an Alexa-enabled device. The Echo Dot is only $50 and often on sale for less than that, including an early Prime Day deal going on right now. This may enable you to get deals exclusive to voice shoppers, deals even other Prime members won't be able to get first like it has in years past.
The Amazon Prime Rewards credit card is for the hardcore people. You need an eligible Prime membership to get the most benefits out of this card. Signing up for it gets you a $70 Amazon gift card you can spend on Prime Day. Plus, you can get 5% back on Amazon from whatever you spend. If you plan to go all-out on Prime Day, this is a no-brainer.
Which countries participate in Amazon Prime Day?
In 2019, Amazon offered Prime Day in 17 countries, and it's likely that more will be added this year. The countries that participated include: Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, India, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico.
How do I stay on top of Prime Day deals?
Amazon Prime Day 2020 is likely to be the biggest one yet, with over a million deals that cycle through the course of it. Luckily, there are a few great ways to stay on top of the deals, and some of them you can do right from your phone. If Amazon continues some of what we've seen in the past few years, you'll be able to look forward to the following.
First up is the Amazon app. You'll want to make sure you have it downloaded and installed on your phone. First-time users will actually even get a $10 credit to use on Prime Day for signing in the first time, so don't miss out. In the Amazon app, you'll be able to set alerts for upcoming Lightning deals, watch deals that you're interested in, and quickly check out when they go live.
If using your phone during the workday isn't permitted, Amazon's Assistant browser extension may be a better bet for you. You can install it for free, and as a Prime member, you'll get $5 off your next $25 order for goods sold and shipped by Amazon. You will need to use the Assistant extension to find the deal, but it's a small trade-off for the additional discount.
Our pals over at Thrifter will also be covering all of the event. When it comes to big events like this that are full of deals, the team just doesn't sleep. From deals that are likely to sell out quickly to coupon codes you may not have uncovered on your own, Thrifter will be the absolute best place to look for a Prime Day deal that you may be interested in. You'll want to make sure that you are following them on Twitter.
Will there be Prime Day exclusive products that launch?
In 2018, we saw something new from Amazon. The company used its Prime Day event as a time to unveil a bunch of new products for different brands, like an Alexa-activated faucet, Bluetooth soundbars, Crayola crayon sets, and much more. These weren't the highlight of the day, but it could be a step towards a bigger vision for Amazon. On Black Friday, we tend to see a lot of companies release specific models that are only sold during that time frame, and if Prime Day continues to grow we could see the same for the mid-summer event.
The same carried true in 2019, and we expect Prime Day 2020 will bring even more new exclusive product launches though that could be dialed back depending on how supply chains recover for companies looking to launch new products.
What else should I know?
So, now that you know the basics about Prime Day, here are a couple of pro tips to help you get the absolute most out of the big event that you can. Our first words of advice are "Buy now, think later." Seriously, some of these deals will sell out in just seconds, and the last thing you'll want is to miss out on a great price because you were thinking too much about it. Amazon allows you to cancel an order before it ships, and on most items, the company even offers free returns. Instead of missing out, buy the deals that you're most interested in, and then do your research on the product and such after you've completed the checkout process.
With such a wide variety of products being on sale during the event, it's often times helpful to have some sort of game plan ahead of time. Think about the things you want to buy and need the most. Jot them down, mark them in the app, and be ready to buy them when you see the deals hit. If you go in blind, you'll either come out having purchased way too much (which is still a win when it's discounted) or with nothing at all. The old saying "If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail" definitely applies here.
As mentioned above, you do 100% need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get in on the Prime Day action. Get yourself the free 30-day trial to help save you money without costing you anything.
Is everything that's discounted worth buying?
Without knowing the deals ahead of time, it's hard to say which exact models and items will be worth buying or not. Generally, gaming consoles, Alexa devices, TVs, and other miscellaneous items are available at some pretty great prices. Some items, like laptops, are not as smart of a purchase on Prime Day.
Last year we saw some great deals surface on things like the Echo Dot, Instant Pot, DNA testing kits, and more. In 2020, we anticipate that Amazon will up the anty a bit and offer even more knockout deals.
Just remember, not every deal is actually a deal so be sure to keep it locked to Thrifter for all the best deals you should *actually buy** on Prime Day.
Let Thrifter help you
Prime Day just keeps getting bigger and bigger, and it's really hard to maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything on Prime Day. From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.
Give them a follow on Twitter to keep up-to-date on all the best deals as they happen in real-time.
