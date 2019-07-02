Today, Amazon launched hundreds of new products that are exclusively available to Prime members (much like all else having to do with Prime Day.) From tech to kitchenware to clothing and beauty items, you can expect new and notable gear from brands like Anker, Mophie, Lodge, LG, Kygo, and so many more. There's even a special selection of star-studded launches from your favorite celebrities.

Amazon Prime Day won't officially arrive until July 15th, but the deals have already started rolling in. From free and discounted services to Twitch freebies to a Prime Day concert headlined by Taylor Swift , Amazon is treating Prime members to all sorts of bonus benefits ahead of the big day.

These Prime-exclusive products range from tech to toys, featuring brands that you know and love. Whether you need new headphones or you're in the market for coffee, this selection is definitely worth checking out.

If you're on the hunt for new headphones, this launch has you covered. Over-ear fans might like the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, available in four different colors for $299.99. Do you prefer earbuds? Check out the Kygo Life E7 Bluetooth Earbuds for $169, or perhaps the budget-conscious TWS Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for $29.99 after the on-page coupon is clipped.

You could also opt to take your music with you. The Anker Soundcore Flare Mini is a miniature version of Anker's super-popular Soundcore Flare, and there's a $10 off coupon that drops the price to just $39.99. Those who like a bigger form factor might be interested in the LG XBOOM Go Water-Resistant Party Speaker, which boasts a massive 22-hour battery, two color options, and a $230 price tag.

Tech for the home is available as well. Check out the new Petcube Play 2 Smart Pet Camera, which lets you use a laser to play with your pets, or the Petcube Bites 2, which lets you dispense treats. Both feature two-way interaction, 1080p video, and a $199 price tag, which is $50 off the MSRP. There's also a new Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Projector, a 500 ANSI portable model with fantastic speakers, 720p resolution, and a three-hour playtime. That'll set you back $599.99 if you purchase today. Another notable launch from Anker is the Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Charger, which charges two compatible devices at once. It'd look great on your desk, and the $4 discount sweetens the deal a bit more.

Of course, those are just some of the tech products that are newly available. Plenty of other goodies got launched today as well. Is your kid asking for one of those ridiculously expensive American Girl dolls? Check out Journey Girls for $34.99 instead. Love cast iron? Lodge has a new 4-piece cookware set. On the hunt for a new camera bag? Here you go. You get the picture: there are a ton of new products to peruse.

Note that since the items featured here are brand-new, some of them aren't heavily discounted -- yet. We have a feeling that they'll be some of the millions of Prime Day deals. To get prepared, head to our Prime Day hub. We've got tons of tricks, deal lists, predictions, and more to help you get ready for the big day. If you're still not an Amazon Prime member, now would be the perfect time to try the free 30-day trial since it'll help you both get in on the early deals and access the Prime Day sale on July 15th.