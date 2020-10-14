We're in the final stretch of Prime Day. Amazon's two-day sale did not disappoint this year, offering deals on everything from Amazon devices to laptops, smart TVs, home & kitchen essentials, toys, and more. Luckily, if you haven't had a chance to shop the sale, there is still some time left on many of Amazon's best Prime deals.

While there are deals that are no longer available, like yesterday's offer on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, a majority of Amazon's device deals are available through midnight PST. That means now's the time to make any last minute Prime Day purchases you might have had in mind. With so many Prime Day deals to choose from, we figured we'd make things easier for you and gathered all the best last minute Prime deals for the list below.

Of course, as is the case with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag any of these discounts before the sale ends. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.