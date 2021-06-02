After some teasing during its Q1 earnings call in April, Amazon has finally unveiled the dates for its annual Prime Day sales event, which will happen later this month. The event will happen from June 21 through June 22.

Amazon Prime Day is an annual event where customers can find exclusive deals on products throughout the site. That includes items like home appliances and kitchenware as well as tech products from the best microSD cards for Android to some of the best Android phones and plenty more.

According to Amazon, last year's Prime Day sales event managed to save customers $1.4 billion, with small businesses making more than $3.5 billion. Of all the products available at discounted prices, the company states that the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) was among the most popular, so we can expect some of the best Alexa speakers to be at the top of many lists this year, including the newer Echo Dot (4th Gen). Other popular items included card games, red wine, and some of the best smart light bulbs.

Last year's Prime Day event took place later in the year after being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon CFO Brian Osofsky stated that the original plan was to move last year's event to early summer. "July is a big vacation month, so it might be better to have for customers, sellers, and vendors to experiment with a different time period."

Of course, to take advantage of all the glorious deals, you'll have to be an Amazon Prime Member, which comes with a ton of perks, including faster shipping. The membership costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month.

Amazon is also giving away $10 credits to Prime members that spend $10 on select small businesses and brands during the two weeks leading up to Prime Day. Members can find the list of businesses on the company's curated storefront, and the credit can be earned between June 7-20.

The Prime Day sales event will occur in the following countries: the U.S., the UK, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.

Unfortunately, the event has been postponed in Canada and India due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting both countries, although the country has yet to set a new date. Android Central has reached out to Amazon for a comment.

With Prime Day now taking place in June and the pandemic winding down in many regions, Amazon will likely have another successful sales event this year.