Amazon is the name in the world of ebooks and e-readers, and for good reason. Its selection of books and magazines and other digital "readables" is unrivaled. Its e-reader hardware is also the best in the biz. But you don't need to sink a few hundred dollars on an e-reader with more bells and whistles than your car (or at least, my car).

Amazon's brand new Oasis is impressive. But all I want from an e-reader is simplicity and reliability, and the Kindle Paperwhite has that in abundance. I don't need or even want, all the advanced features Oasis provides. Paperwhite is my personal Kindle of choice; I literally use it every day.

The newest version is the thinnest and lightest Paperwhite ever made. Its 300 pixels per inch (ppi) glare-free display means you can read in very dark environments or in direct summer sunlight. It's also waterproof, so you can read by the pool or in a nice warm bath after a long day's work. And because it drains so little battery while in use, this thing will last for weeks, not hours or even days.

Kindle Paperwhite is simple and reliable. Period.

If audiobooks are your thing, great; the new Kindle Paperwhite pairs with a speaker or headphones using Bluetooth, so you can listen to your favorite Audible books.

The cheapest version costs $85 during Prime Day, or 35 percent less than the average price of $130. But that version comes with 8GB of storage space and "special offers," which basically means ads on your screen when you're not using it. (You can pay a small fee to turn those off at any time if you want to.) Or you can buy a 32GB version without any offers for $130, which is about 30 percent off the regular price of $180.

Whichever model you go with, you'll be more than satisfied. Promise.

Prime Day Deal

Kindle Paperwhite

Simplicity, reliability, and affordability

From $85 $130 $45 off

The Kindle Paperwhite doesn't have all the features of Amazon's more advanced e-readers. But it doesn't need them. It's thin and light, making it extremely portable. And it's waterproof and lasts for weeks. At the Prime Day discounted price, there's never been a better time to make a Paperwhite your own.

