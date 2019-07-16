If you like finding a great deal, Prime Day is one of the best days of the whole year. This year's 48-hour mega-sale is full of discounts on just about everything you can imagine, and along with helping you save money on products, Amazon's also using it to run a ton of awesome giveaways!

To see what's being offered, all you need to do is head to Amazon's Prime Day giveaway page, tap on the item you want to win, complete the task that's asked of you, and that's it.

For all of the items being given away, you just have to watch at least 15 seconds of a promotional video. Once you've reached the 15-second marker, click the "continue to entry" tab and you'll instantly be entered.

Amazon is giving away a ton of stuff, with some of the highlights being:

Google Pixel Slate

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV

Sony X9000F 2.1 Channel Sound Bar

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Nintendo Switch

Google Pixel 3a

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum

Some of these giveaways end as soon as July 17, so be sure to head over to the giveaways page now to get your entries is ASAP!

