If you like finding a great deal, Prime Day is one of the best days of the whole year. This year's 48-hour mega-sale is full of discounts on just about everything you can imagine, and along with helping you save money on products, Amazon's also using it to run a ton of awesome giveaways!

To see what's being offered, all you need to do is head to Amazon's Prime Day giveaway page, tap on the item you want to win, complete the task that's asked of you, and that's it.

For all of the items being given away, you just have to watch at least 15 seconds of a promotional video. Once you've reached the 15-second marker, click the "continue to entry" tab and you'll instantly be entered.

Amazon is giving away a ton of stuff, with some of the highlights being:

  • Google Pixel Slate
  • Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV
  • Sony X9000F 2.1 Channel Sound Bar
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
  • Nintendo Switch
  • Google Pixel 3a
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 6
  • iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum

Some of these giveaways end as soon as July 17, so be sure to head over to the giveaways page now to get your entries is ASAP!

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

It might be Prime Day, but this Instant Pot deal is available to everyone
Instant Pot 3-Quart Duo Mini Pressure Cooker
$39.95 $65.00 Save $25

This 3-quart multi-cooker is perfect for smaller households or serving sizes, and today's deal beats the others we've seen.

Unlock voice control with Echo device deals and $5 Amazon smart plugs
Amazon Echo devices bundled with $5 smart plugs

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you start voice controlling anything plugged into it by asking an Alexa-compatible device, and today's deal lets you snag one for only $5 with purchase of select Echo devices.

Be more productive with a year of Office 365 Home and a free $50 Amazon gift card
Office 365 Home 12-month subscription and $50 Amazon gift card
$99.99 $150.00 Save $50

The subscription works with up to six people, but that card can be all yours.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

