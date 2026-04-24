These UAG cases fix the biggest issue with the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung messed up the design of the S26 Ultra, and these cases address that shortcoming.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
One of the biggest points of frustration when I used the Galaxy S26 Ultra was the design. Samsung altered the camera housing so that the modules jut out a bit more this year, and as they're located on the left, that leads to the device wobbling when using it on a table.
It got to a point where I didn't want to use the S26 Ultra, and if anything, it feels like the phone was designed to be used with a case — Samsung chose to not include Qi 2 magnets in the device. Thankfully, there are plenty of great choices if you need to get a good magnetic case, and I decided to use UAG's accessories with my Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26+, and the standard S26.
UAG makes reliable cases, and while the brand is known for its rugged designs, you get plenty of regular clear cases and stylish options to protect your phone. I like the $59 Plyo case the best; I'm using the Blue Ombré color of the case, and it has a vibrant blue hue with noticeable gradation along the sides, and it looks great.Article continues below