These UAG cases fix the biggest issue with the Galaxy S26 Ultra

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One of the biggest points of frustration when I used the Galaxy S26 Ultra was the design. Samsung altered the camera housing so that the modules jut out a bit more this year, and as they're located on the left, that leads to the device wobbling when using it on a table.

It got to a point where I didn't want to use the S26 Ultra, and if anything, it feels like the phone was designed to be used with a case — Samsung chose to not include Qi 2 magnets in the device. Thankfully, there are plenty of great choices if you need to get a good magnetic case, and I decided to use UAG's accessories with my Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26+, and the standard S26.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

UAG makes reliable cases, and while the brand is known for its rugged designs, you get plenty of regular clear cases and stylish options to protect your phone. I like the $59 Plyo case the best; I'm using the Blue Ombré color of the case, and it has a vibrant blue hue with noticeable gradation along the sides, and it looks great.

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