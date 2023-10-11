The 20 last-minute Prime Day deals under $30 you won't want to miss

Most Prime Day deals help you save hundreds, but only if you spend hundreds first. You've probably already bought any major purchases during Day 1 of the Big Deals event; today is all about impulse buys, future stocking stuffers, accessories, and other knick-knacks.

So let's not waste any more time on this preamble. You want reliable, high-quality Prime Day deals that don't sound like real investments — things you can add to your cart in seconds because you know you can use one, or one more.

We have the answers! We'll highlight our favorite Prime Day deals under $30, while also providing quick product links to other devices we think you'll appreciate.

Prime Day smart home deals under $30

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $50 $22.99 at Amazon (54% off) Our number two pick for best Alexa speaker, this petite orb is one of the best smart speakers across all brands that'll fit on any shelf and give you easy access to news, package updates, and music. Our review runs through all of the reasons we like it, primarily the solid speaker quality. Our #1 pick, the larger Echo 4th Gen, has better sound, but at $54 ($45 off), it's a bit too costly for this list.

Blink Video Doorbell HD: $60 $29.99 at Amazon It's rare to be able to protect your porch against package thieves for this low of a price. Our smart home expert called it "the only $50 doorbell you'll need" in his review last year, and now the only difference is that you can snag one for even less, thanks to Prime Day! It has reliable motion detection, long battery life, and good-quality footage during both day and night.

Prime Day chargers, cables, and power banks under $30

Anker PowerCore Slim 10K: $17.99 $12.59 at Amazon Anker makes some of our favorite power banks, but they're mostly on the pricey side. This lightweight and affordable model should squeeze out enough power for two phone recharges before needing charging itself. It's not the fastest charging option, but you can look at our next pick for that!

INIU Portable Charger, 22.5W 20000mAh: $40 $28.91 at Amazon Our number two pick in our best power banks round-up, the INIU charger beats the Anker above with twice the capacity and much faster speed, thanks to Power Delivery 3 and Quick Charge 4 support. It also has multiple ports and both in & out charging. The main issue is that it's not as compact as the Anker Slim, but if you want a backpack charger option instead of a pocket one, this is your best choice.

Prime Day phone case deals for our favorite phones

Thinborne Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Case: $40 $30.00 at Amazon Our number-one selection in our best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases guide, this kevlar case gives you plenty of textured grip and protection without the bulky, excessive look of a lot of rugged cases.

CaseBorne protective case for Pixel 8 Pro: $40 $24.98 at Amazon This rugged case comes with a screen protector, MagSafe compatibility, and kickstand built-in. CaseBorne promises that it will withstand 21-foot drops thanks to "4X MIL-STD 810G-516.6" protection. You'll also find other great Pixel 8 Pro cases on sale for Prime Day, if this isn't the look you're going for.

TUDIA MergeGrip for Google Pixel 8: $30 $19.99 at Amazon One of the best Pixel 8 cases, it has dual-layer protection for falls and has MagSafe compatibility built into the case, making wireless charging a breeze.

Other great Prime Day tech deals under $30

SAMSUNG EVO Select 128GB microSDXC: $20 $9.99 at Amazon Our top pick for the best microSD cards out there today, this Samsung card is 50% off and will give you extra storage for your phones, tablets, security cameras, or other devices with that handy microSD slot. The 256GB and 512GB versions are also on sale for under $30, but this has the best discount and is probably enough for most people.

Syntech 16FT Meta Quest 3 PC link cable: $25.99 $16.99 at Amazon Are you a Quest 2 or future Quest 3 owner looking to play PC VR games? A USB-C cable is the best way to maintain a steady connection to your gaming rig, and this cable is long enough to give you plenty of play space, has a 90-degree connector so it won't tear out of your Quest's USB-C port, and is about 1/5 the price of the official cable.

KIWI Design Head Strap for Quest 2: $50 $29.99 at Amazon The Quest 2's default strap doesn't provide enough comfort and support, which is why we recommend third-party head strap alternatives that you can install in its place. This particular model is one of our favorites; we typically recommend the battery pack version to double your playtime (currently $50) but this is your best bargain-priced option.