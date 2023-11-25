Cyber Monday tech deals are here, and I found some of the most random items for as little as $6

While Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend is all about finding expensive items for cheap, sometimes you just want cheap stuff for even cheaper. Not only that, but impulse buys are super fun on these days because everything is discounted to the point where you're just like, "Why not?" when you see something random you don't really need but looks cool anyway.

Well, I've scoured the ends of the internet Amazon for some of the most random tech or tech-related items I could find. Some of these things really have me like, "Okay, I guess I can see it..." but are just interesting enough that I've thrown a couple of them in my cart... because why not?

Among them is this rather colorful putty gel stuff used to clean the inside of your car. The Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel Kit can be used to clean the various nooks and crannies of your car, your keyboard, office supplies, and other random items. In fact, Android Central's own Jerry Hildenbrand swears buy it — he buys a few every year during Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend because you can't really beat $5 for a colorful jar of putty that not only looks fun to play with but also has a practical use.

Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel Kit: $7 $5.94 at Amazon Looking for a fun, yet easy way to clean your keyboard or the inside of your car? Well, why this colorful putty our for size, as it's malleable enough to fit within the nooks and crannies of most spaces, picking up dust, debris, and other particles for a clean look. It's also reusable and comes in different colors.

But there's more where that came from. Many of the items on this list are incredibly affordable and practical, while others may cost a little more and aren't so much "random" as they are just interesting. For example, one item's sole purpose is to jiggle your computer mouse, and that's it. I also love singing in the shower, so why not upgrade my setup with a Bluetooth speaker in my showerhead?

Perilogics Universal Airplane Phone Mount: $18 $10.34 at Amazon Airplanes aren't known for being particularly phone-friendly, and unless you have a built-in kickstand case or something, you're left holding your phone for the entire flight. This phone mount fixes that problem, letting you prop your device up on the back of a chair, a kitchen cupboard, a desk, or other spaces. It's pretty versatile and could be useful for the whole family.

Musicozy Bluetooth Headband Headphones: $20 $16 at Amazon These headphones go from day to night in a second, thanks to their unique headband design. Wear them while you workout or pull them over your eyes to get a good night's sleep. And with a 10-hour battery life, you can have soothing music playing all night to help you sleep.

Veydeer Undetectable Mouse Jiggler: $28 $19 at Amazon Despite the funny name, this is a neat little gadget that promises to keep your computer awake by subtly moving the mouse. This seems like one of the most random devices I've ever seen, but I admit I could see myself needing this as my computers are always locking at the most inopportune times.

Hiluckey Solar Panel Portable Charger: $43 $34 at Amazon We all love a good hike, but what we don't love is when our phone batteries die. I mean, how else are we gonna take in nature if we can't get photos and videos of it all? Fortunately, this portable charger comes with plenty of power and solar panels so you always stay juiced.

Kohler Moxie Bluetooth Showerhead: $80 $67 at Amazon Do you like singing in the shower? Wanna turn it into a whole performance? With this showerhead, you don't have to worry about bringing your phone or a separate speaker into the shower with you. Play all your tunes while you get clean, and unlock it when you're done to move into other areas of your home if you want.