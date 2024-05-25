News Weekly: The first Sonos headphones, Samsung's Unpacked lineup leaks, and more

AC News Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) News Weekly is our column, where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

Sonos' new Ace looks familiar doesn't it?

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

Earlier this week, Sonos launched its first-ever headphones, "Ace," which look a bit like Apple's AirPods Max. However, as a unique feature, an in-house engineered design allows the ear cups to be removed, making them easier to clean or swap out for new colors. These Bluetooth wireless headphones offer wired playback through the lone USB-C port. Out of the box, users will get one USB-C-to-USB-C and a USB-C-to-3.5mm to accommodate accessories that can be connected to the headphones.

Each cup has 40mm drivers and four microphones, which deliver active noise cancellation (ANC) in the 'Aware mode.' The headphones come with Dolby Atmos support and can stream spatial audio content from supported services, including head tracking, wherever available. Later this year, Sonos says it will add "TrueCinema," a new tech that will map the space around you and create a virtual surround sound system to match your room.

The Sonos Ace comes in two colorways black or soft white, mirroring Sonos' more color with its Era speakers. The company claims that the battery lasts up to 30 hours and will be available for pre-order for $449 starting May 21, with general availability on June 5.

Shhh.. Samsung's cat is out of the bag

According to a reliable list, these are the only notable SS products on deck in the near future:Galaxy Book4 EdgeGalaxy Book4 Edge ProGalaxy Buds3Galaxy Buds3 ProGalaxy RingGalaxy Watch FEGalaxy Watch7Galaxy Watch7 UltraQ6/B6 https://t.co/5O3p2DNuu0May 20, 2024

We may have a potential list detailing what consumers could expect from the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event this summer. According to Evan Blass on X, the Korean OEM is preparing to launch eight new products.

The list mentions the obvious Galaxy Ring, which we saw multiple glimpses of this year, the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro—Samsung's next wave of TWS (true wireless earbuds), and three upcoming Samsung smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 7, the recently leaked Watch 7 Ultra, and the Watch 7 FE. Blass briefly mentioned the Galaxy Book 4 Edge and the Book 4 Edge Pro; however, those laptops have already been launched.

We're only two months away from Samsung's summer reveal, and the lineup seems interesting to watch out for. But all our eyes are on the Galaxy Ring. Recently, the device's supposed price leaked, which pits it in a $300 to $350 range, similar to the Oura Ring 3 but will come with a subscription service for its Health app, which might be "under $10."

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Google had to follow up on the Android 15 Beta 2 with another update as those who downloaded the Beta were experiencing major issues with the Private Space feature.

When some users tried this for the first time, they saw it deleted app icons from the Home screen. Google's Issue Tracker website also details that this has been brought to their attention and that Beta 2.1, a "minor update," began rolling out to all eligible Pixels on Monday (May 20).

The new version initially came out with a 2.57GB file size on one of their devices before downloading. However, users who installed this update stated in a Reddit thread that the file size was between 11.30 MB and 12.12 MB when they restarted their devices.

Google says that only Pixel devices that are enrolled in the beta program will automatically get offered an over-the-air (OTA) update, i.e., Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

iFixit played the "it's not you it's me" card with Samsung

(Image credit: iFixit)

On Thursday (May 23), iFixit announced that it will officially part ways with Samsung in June as the two companies' goals regarding device repairability "do not align."

iFixit said it will end its partnership through its Repair Hub, which started in 2022. It will no longer be a certified third-party partner for parts and tools to repair Samsung devices. The post states, "despite our best efforts" to deliver a high standard for self-repair, "we have not been able to deliver on that promise."

iFixit adds that it has tried to get the necessary parts to local shops with reasonable prices while "the design of Samsung's Galaxy devices remained frustratingly glued together," forcing it to "pre-glue" batteries and screens in bundles, which drove up the repair costs for the consumer.

The company said that its self-repair service will continue to sell Galaxy device parts when it can, but its in-house guides will no longer exist. Pre-existing information on repairing Samsung's devices will not be removed, meaning users can still return for help on past devices.

"Alexa, how would an AI upgrade sound?"

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

Amazon is reportedly dipping its toes into the AI pool to compete with OpenAI and Google. According to CNBC, Amazon is set to give Alexa a boost with generative AI features, but it will come with a monthly subscription fee to access.

Alexa has been a handy tool for answering questions, setting reminders, and managing smart home devices for a long time. However, with OpenAI and Google's Multimodal models stealing the show, it looks like Amazon is experiencing a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out).

CNBC states that the upcoming Alexa update will make it more conversational, incorporating cutting-edge generative AI. While Amazon hasn't set a price yet, it looks like this enhanced Alexa will require a separate monthly subscription beyond the annual $139 Amazon Prime fee. A source close to the company told the publication that each generative AI query could cost around 2 cents, and there's talk of a possible $20 monthly subscription that's being discussed internally.

Those are some of the biggest stories from this week. Meanwhile, here are some other stories that are worth catching up on: