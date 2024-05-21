Google rolls out Android 15 Beta 2.1 in haste following user woes

What you need to know

After users spotted issues with the new Private Space feature, Google rolled out the new Android 15 Beta 2.1 update.

The update is only rolling out to Pixel devices 6 and over, with a file size of 12 MB.

Android Beta 2.1 will be automatically available OTA for eligible devices enrolled in the Beta program on the System Updates tab.

After showing off the new Android 15 Beta 2 at I/O last week, Google had to follow it up with another update as those who downloaded the Beta were experiencing major issues with the Private Space feature.

The feature allows you to lock sensitive apps in a separate section that is password protected. Once locked, these apps don't appear in the app drawer or the overview menu; they're hidden inside a new user profile.

However, when some users tried this for the first time, they saw it deleted app icons from the Home screen. Google's Issue Tracker website also details that this has been brought to their attention and that Beta 2.1, a "minor update," began rolling out to all eligible Pixels on Monday (May 20).

The build number for this update is AP31.240426.023, and it comes with Play Services version 24.15.18

According to Android Police, the new version initially came out with a 2.57GB file size on one of their devices before downloading. However, users who installed this update stated in a Reddit thread that the file size was anywhere between

11.30 MB to 12.12 MB when they restarted their device.

Google says that only Pixel devices that are enrolled in the beta program will automatically get offered an over-the-air (OTA) update, i.e., Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

However, any other new devices set to receive the expanded Android 15 Beta might get their own updates based on the device. These include Honor, Nothing, OnePlus, Vivo, and more phones.

Per the update notes, the OTA update may take up to 24 hours to arrive on your device. You can check for updates by visiting Settings > System > System updates.

However, one user took to Reddit to share that the new Beta 2.1 update was throwing an error on the Android Beta Feedback App, while most users saw that it fixed the Private space issue for them.

While new Beta updates bring several exciting features to your phones, users should be wary of downloading as they may come with a new set of issues.