Our favorite headphones return to their lowest price EVER, days before the Amazon Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale — which runs from March 20th to the 25th — has officially been announced, but we just found a wireless headphones deal that could already land you some major savings if you don't want to wait. Head to Amazon and grab a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 today and you'll instantly save 18% on your purchase, no strings attached. The headphones have never been cheaper than this, so if you want to beat the crowds ahead of the big sale, now's a great time to buy.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 earned the top spot in our list of the best wireless headphones that money can buy, due in part to the QN1 processor (which provides some cutting-edge active noise cancellation), endlessly customizable sound profiles, and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. As we note in our XM5 review, the biggest problem that the headphones have is the price, which is why this historic discount is such a big deal.

Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BXYCS74H%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $399.99 $328 at Amazon Head to Amazon today and you'll score a whopping 18% discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are our favorite headphones on the market. This is a return to the lowest price that we've ever seen on the innovative cans, matching the discounts we saw during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events last fall. If you'd rather buy from Walmart, it's worth noting that the retailer is currently beating Amazon's price by a few dollars, knocking the headphones down to <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSony-WH-1000XM5-The-Best-Wireless-Noise-Canceling-Headphones-Black%2F386006068" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">just $324.99. That said, Walmart discounts tend to change swiftly, so don't wait too long if you're interested. Price comparison: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-wh1000xm5-wireless-noise-canceling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6505727.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $329.99 | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fsony-wh-1000xm5-bluetooth-wireless-noise-canceling-headphones%2F-%2FA-86777236" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Target - $329.99

