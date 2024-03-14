Our favorite headphones return to their lowest price EVER, days before the Amazon Spring Sale
Beat the crowds and score 18% off the Sony XM5 today.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale — which runs from March 20th to the 25th — has officially been announced, but we just found a wireless headphones deal that could already land you some major savings if you don't want to wait. Head to Amazon and grab a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 today and you'll instantly save 18% on your purchase, no strings attached. The headphones have never been cheaper than this, so if you want to beat the crowds ahead of the big sale, now's a great time to buy.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 earned the top spot in our list of the best wireless headphones that money can buy, due in part to the QN1 processor (which provides some cutting-edge active noise cancellation), endlessly customizable sound profiles, and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. As we note in our XM5 review, the biggest problem that the headphones have is the price, which is why this historic discount is such a big deal.
Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BXYCS74H%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">
$399.99 $328 at Amazon
Head to Amazon today and you'll score a whopping 18% discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are our favorite headphones on the market. This is a return to the lowest price that we've ever seen on the innovative cans, matching the discounts we saw during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events last fall.
If you'd rather buy from Walmart, it's worth noting that the retailer is currently beating Amazon's price by a few dollars, knocking the headphones down to <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSony-WH-1000XM5-The-Best-Wireless-Noise-Canceling-Headphones-Black%2F386006068" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">just $324.99. That said, Walmart discounts tend to change swiftly, so don't wait too long if you're interested.
Price comparison: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-wh1000xm5-wireless-noise-canceling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6505727.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $329.99 | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fsony-wh-1000xm5-bluetooth-wireless-noise-canceling-headphones%2F-%2FA-86777236" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Target - $329.99
Need something cheaper?
Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08MVGF24M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">
$348 $248 at Amazon
If the XM5 are still a bit too expensive for you, consider their predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4. Currently $248 at Amazon, these wireless headphones still sound amazing in 2024 and boast stellar ANC, up to 30 hours of battery life, and useful features like wear detection and 360 Reality Audio support. They're also a full $80 cheaper than the XM5, which is no small amount.
Price comparison: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-wh1000xm4-wireless-noise-cancelling-over-the-ear-headphones-silver%2F6408357.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $249.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Wireless-Noise-Canceling-Over-the-Ear-Headphones-with-Google-Assistant-Black%2F310157752" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $248
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.