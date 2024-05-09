Beats Studio Pro headphones for $170 OFF at Best Buy?! Don't mind if I do!

Good wireless headphone deals don't come along every day, and when they do, they don't often stick around. For a limited time, the Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones are $170 off at Best Buy, and purchase includes free three-month trials for Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, and more. The Studio Pros feature immersive Dolby Atmos listening with custom Spatial Audio options, up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, ANC, and several other useful audio offerings.

Beats Studio Pro Headphones: $349.99 $179.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has cut almost half the price off of the capable Beats Studio Pro headphones, featuring spatial audio, 40 hours of battery per charge, and various audio settings to enhance the already-great sound quality. While you can technically find these for $0.04 cheaper at Walmart and Amazon right now, Walmart is only offering this deal on the black headphones, while neither retailer is offering the Apple trial bonuses that Best Buy is. Price comparison: Walmart - $179.95 | Amazon - $179.95

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a premium pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones at a discounted price; over-ear speaker comfort is a major selling point for you; you want headphones with audio features like spatial audio, ANC, and multiple listening profiles.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer earbuds to over-ear headphones; you're looking for headphones with ear sensors that will automatically pause when you take them off, and play when you put them back on.

Apple-owned company Beats has been known to put out some high-quality audio products, and the Studio Pros are no exception. From the inclusion of spatial audio to ANC, audio profiles, and 40 hours of battery life, these headphones pack a punch. Plus, the UltraPlush ear cups are super comfortable, and the 40mm drivers they house offer some of the most immersive audio quality out there.

If you like past Beats products but want to go with earbuds instead, it might be worth holding out for the next deal on the brand's Studio Buds or Studio Buds Plus.