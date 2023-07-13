I don't understand how this monitor is so cheap even after Prime Day

Did you score a great laptop or Chromebook deal this Prime Day? If so, this amazing 24-inch 144Hz Dark Matter monitor will pair perfectly with that purchase and it's still 52% off after Prime Day, making it just $109.99!

I've been using this monitor for the past few weeks as I needed some new monitors that don't flicker in my office. I've become extremely susceptible to flickering displays and this monitor has been nothing but a joy to use since I got it. It's got ultra-thin bezels, a liquid-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and superb color reproduction for all my photo and video editing needs.

Dark Matter 24-inch 144Hz monitor: $229.99 $109.99 at Monoprice It's hard to believe a 24-inch 144Hz monitor could be this cheap, but Monoprice has an unbeatable deal that you absolutely should take advantage of before it's gone!

Going from a 4K TV as a monitor to a set of 1080p monitors was certainly a shock to me, but the 144Hz refresh rate offered by the Dark Matter 24-inch monitor really help offset that big change in resolution.

It's also got a far better quality backlight than the TCL TV I was originally using as it's an AHVA panel that's capable of far higher image quality than that TV was, despite the 1080p resolution. As I said previously, this AHVA panel is flicker-free and offers perfect readings that are safe for anyone like me who might suffer from PWM sensitivity.

And the connections couldn't be easier. It's got a single barrel plug-style power cable in the box, and you can connect via the HDMI 2.0 port, the HDMI 1.4 port, the DisplayPort 1.2, or even the USB-C port on the back.

Better yet, that USB-C port offers 15W of USB-C PD (power delivery) which will keep your devices charged when connected to the monitor. I've been using my laptop connected to the monitor via USB-C since the beginning and it's amazing how nice it is to use USB-C as a monitor input.

It's even got adaptive sync and VESA mounts on the back, so it can adapt to just about anything you need it to. Otherwise, just use the included stand and prop it up on a desk.

You can even plug in any of the best phones with a USB-C cable and get both a bigger display and a light charge while using it. Phones like the Galaxy S23 or the Motorola Edge+ (2023) will even present a desktop interface that makes it easy to be productive without using a laptop.

For me, this monitor has been a game changer and I can't recommend it enough, especially at this borderline insane $109.99 price!