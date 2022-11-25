This is the best price you'll find on a pair of incredible Sennheiser HD 650 headphones

Audiophiles are a lot like smartphone fanatics — they love to pick a favorite brand and defend it no matter what. I'm not part of the Sennheiser army but I am into headphones and can tell you that if you love music you will love the Sennheiser HD 650s (opens in new tab) even more, especially when you're saving over $150 on them.

These aren't something you plug into your phone and go for a jog while wearing. They're big over-ear cans that need more than your phone can offer to properly drive them, like a good headphone amp.

They're also open back, which means there is no noise canceling and everything you hear is also there for someone sitting close to hear as well. Don't buy these to wear on a plane or the bus — buy these to enjoy your music at home in a way you never have done before.

Channel your inner audiophile

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 650 headphones: $499.99 $317.46 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Sennheiser makes some of the best monitor-grade headphones you can buy and the HD 650 cans on sale this cheap is pretty incredible. They aren't something you plug into your phone and go, but they will make your music sound the way it is supposed to sound.

These headphones are technical marvels. They can reproduce an almost perfect 20-20k sine wave sweep with an even and linear response that sounds and feels perfectly flat. There is very little distortion so everything sounds clean and smooth. They're the perfect addition to your collection or to start a new one. Warning: the Surgeon General has determined that collecting high-end headphones can be harmful to your wallet.

To use them properly with something like a phone or portable audio player you would need an external amp — the HELM Audio Bolt would be perfect and it's on sale, too (opens in new tab)!

