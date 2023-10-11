Dang! The Marshall Emberton is on sale for less than $100

The OG Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker was one of the best audio accessories of its time. It's a testament to Marshall's uncompromising quality that the Emberton from way back in 2020 is still an outstanding option today. The premium sound and build stand in a league of its own.

That's probably the reason why the Emberton speaker still costs above $150. Happily, this Amazon Prime Day deal cuts that down to a cheerfully cheap $99.79, making this one of the best $100 speakers you can purchase at the moment.

Marshall delivers a powerful, rich, and crispy clear sound with unparalleled balance and tuning. There's a companion app and users can pair up multiple Emberton speakers in the stereo pairing mode.

High-end Marshall speaker for CHEAP!

Marshall Emberton No one's going to believe that you bought such a premium portable speaker for less than $100. Thanks to this October Prime Big Deal Days sale, though, it is a reality. Get superior sound with robust waterproofing, a nice companion app, an ultra-compact body, and a lightweight build, all for marvelously cheap. Buy from: Amazon at $169.99 $99.79

The Marshall Emberton speaker lasts for 20 hours or more, depending on your usage. At 700g, it is surprisingly small and lightweight, despite the metal and leather materials used in its construction. The volume knob looks and functions well, and there's a handy LED indicator for the battery life.

Once the battery runs out, you can recharge the device via USB-C, and incredibly, the speaker supports fast charging, giving you five hours of playtime off of 20 minutes of charging. There's a type-C cable included in the box for your convenience. You don't have to worry about durability either because the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker boasts an IPX7 water-resistant rating. At only $100, this is one heck of a deal.

While this deal may not last forever, it's worth noting that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale has kicked off! Check out all the best tech deals available now to see how you can save on a sweet new device.