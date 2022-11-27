A Sony speaker for less than $40? No, you're not dreaming.

It's common knowledge that Sony is a master craftsman when it comes to two things: TVs and speakers. Cyber Monday is upon us with numerous sales in both categories. If you're already all shopped out though, here's a little something that you can buy with less than $40 in your pockets.

The Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker is a premium Bluetooth speaker available in five bubbly colorways. It brings everything and more to the table, with robust IP67 water and dust resistance. You can take it along on your travels fearlessly, and its small size and carrying strap make portability an easy matter.

Sony doesn't cheap out in other aspects either. The SRS-XB13 lasts for an outstanding 16 hours, pushing out impressively loud audio for hours on end. When the juice runs out, charging is no issue since you can top it up with the same USB-C charger as your phone.

(opens in new tab) Sony SRS-XB13: $59.90 $38.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Looking for a cheap Bluetooth speaker that doesn't skimp out on audio quality? Check out this Sony SRS-XB13 Cyber Monday deal. For a mere $38, you can have a waterproof and portable speaker in one of five bright shades.

The Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker can pair with another SRS-XB13 speaker to produce stereo sound. You'll be surprised at the sound levels a single unit can achieve, considering that it can fit in the palm of your hand.

Loudness isn't everything and Sony knows it, which is why the SRS-XB13 is carefully tuned to maintain crispness and detail no matter how loud you play it. However, we do wish there was a companion app with a customizable EQ included.

For under $50, it's hard to find something that's built to endure at the level of the Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker. With the discount taken into account, this is the best cheap Bluetooth speaker you can buy right now.