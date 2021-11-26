If you want a budget phone that does the basics well, the OnePlus Nord N200 fits the bill. It has a large 6.49-inch LCD screen with fast 90Hz refresh rate, and it is fast enough for most day-to-day tasks, including gaming. You get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, there's a MicroSD slot if you need to increase the storage, and there's even a 3.5mm jack.

In short, this is a good phone that hits the basics, and at $200, it is firmly in the budget segment. But right now, you can get your hands on the Nord N200 for just $99, which is a flat 50% discount from what it usually goes for. The deal elevates the device from a reliable budget option to a must-have if you are browsing for a new phone for under $200.

The caveat here is that the deal is limited to the Metro by T-Mobile version, so you'll only be able to use it on the MVNO. The standard unlocked model hasn't been discounted this time around, so you will have to use Metro if you're interested in getting this deal.

<

div class="rows left collection" markdown="1">