No one will blame you for any of your Prime Day impulse buys, but wouldn't be great to turn those impulses on things that are really useful? Well, great news, because there are a lot of great accessories and other useful products that are on sale with some absolutely wonderful Prime Day deals.
From Amazon's latest gadgets to smart garage door openers, these are some of the best impulse purchases you won't regret this Prime Day.
- : Amazon Echo Flex
- : SanDisk UltraFit 128GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive
- : Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener
- : NOCO GENIUS1 Battery Charger
- : What Do You Meme? Core Game
- : Stasher Reusable Bag
- : Black+Decker Drill and 68-Piece Toolkit
Amazon Echo Flex
By far, the cheapest way to get into the Alexa ecosystem, the Echo Flex is a tiny, plug-in smart speaker that'll fit anywhere. About the size of a large phone charging brick (and, oh hey, it works as one of those, too), the Echo Flex lets you ask Alexa for help, send messages and make calls to other Alexa devices, and control your smart home devices from anywhere in your house.
SanDisk UltraFit 128GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive
Cloud storage can be great for a lot of things, but if you care about reliably having your important data with wherever you go, nothing beats physical storage. This SanDisk UltraFit USB flash drive is a great for anyone looking to keep their most important information off of the cloud, or at least, close at hand. With 128GB, you can store a lot, and with USB 3.1, you can transfer items back and forth from your computer very quickly.
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener
If you're looking to give your home some smarts, your garage door opener is a great place to start. Chamberlain's MyQ opener lets you open and close your garage door from anywhere using the MyQ app on your smartphone. If you're someone who regularly forgets to close the garage door, the MyQ smart opener is going to be a great tool, as you'll be able to see your garage door's status from anywhere and close it with just a tap. The MyQ smart opener also works with your existing garage door opener, adding smart functionality without you having to replace anything.
NOCO GENIUS1 Battery Charger
Look, it's 2020, I'm sure we've all been there: you leave your car in your garage for months on end, only to find that the battery's dead (gee, how could that possibly have happened). That's where the NOCO comes in handy. This small battery charger plugs into any outlet and charges both 6V and 12V lead-acid car, boat, and deep-cycle batteries. But it goes beyond that, too. It features temperature compensation, so it knows that it shouldn't under-charge the battery in cold environments, or over-charge it in hot ones. It can also automatically detect sulfation and acid stratification on your battery, which can both prevent charging.
What Do You Meme? Core Game
This card game for adults centers around the things that make the internet run: memes. With this core deck of cards, you compete with your friends and family to create the funniest memes, with a rotating judge determining the winner or each round. The core game comes with 435 cards, with 360 caption cards and 75 photo cards.
Stasher Reusable Bag
Food, supplies, and small pieces of equipment; these are just some of the things that a Stasher bag is great for. These reusable bags are a great alternative to disposable ones, these self-sealing bags are made from non-toxic silicone, and are great for keeping food fresh. They're dishwasher and microwave safe, so you can use them pretty much anywhere and they're easy to clean when you're done.
Black+Decker Drill and 68-Piece Toolkit
Every home needs a solid toolkit, and Black+Decker is one of the best brands out there. This kit comes with a cordless drill, bits, and all of the essential tools you'll need for home maintenance, including screwdrivers, multiple screwdriver heads, pliers, a claw hammer, and more. A great kit for most people.
Great deals
You'll definitely love these great Prime Day deals, and you're bound to find something super useful for yourself during the day. Be sure to check out all of the best Prime Day deals available to you today.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.