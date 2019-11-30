Sometimes it's hard to believe how much prices for memory cards has fallen in the past few years. I remember paying $25 for a 64GB microSD card in 2017, and that seemed cheap at the time. Now you can get a Sandisk 64GB Class 10 microSD card for just $8.99 on sale for Black Friday.

Yeah, there isn't much to it, but spending less than $10 for a 64GB microSD card — especially once this fast and from such a reliable brand — is a steal.

A lot of phones are getting rid of their microSD cards, but that doesn't mean you can't still find uses for them. All Samsung and LG phones still ship with microSD slots, and many budget devices from Motorola, Nokia and others do, too. That means you can get a phone with 64GB of base storage and not have to worry you'll run out of space.

Of course, microSD cards are just as common in laptops these days as manufacturers move away from using full-sized SD cards to save space. Thankfully, this 64GB card comes with an adapter so you can can use it in a full-sized slot, and it's rated Class 10, which means it can read at up 100 MB/s, making it speedy enough for most tasks, including playing back 4K movies straight from the card.

If you want something with a bit more storage, Sandisk is having deals on the 128GB and 256GB models, too, and you can even go up to 512GB for just $75.

And if you want to put a microSD card in a camera or phone that shoots 4K, you'll want SanDisk's Extreme lineup, which is rated U3, so it can read at speeds up to 160MB/s and write at 60MB/s. The 64GB model is just $14.50 during Black Friday, while the 128GB version is a tantalizing $19.99.

