Headphones are all the rage nowadays, but finding the best wireless earbuds can be a rather daunting task. Thankfully, AUKEY makes this decision easier with the EP-T25 earbuds and the fact that you can get them for less than $20 for Black Friday.

Everything you need : AUKEY EP-T25 You might miss some of the features from higher-end earbuds, but the AUKEY EP-T25 are still fantastic for just about everyone. With long-lasting battery life, one-step pairing, and IPX5 water resistance, there's everything you could want here. $15 at Amazon

AUKEY has really been stepping up its game, which was evidenced by the impressive AUKEY EP-N5 which were released earlier this year. It's clear that the company is continuing to attempt to step up its game, while offering features that you can only really find on those top-of-the-line earbuds like the Jabra Elite 85T or other of the best wireless headphones.

In addition to including three different sizes for ear-tips, AUKEY also provides 25-hours of total battery life for the EP-T25. Each earbud will last for up to 5-hours on a single charge, and then you can pop them in the charging case for an additional 20 hours of juice. Although the case cannot be charged wirelessly, there is a USB-C charging port, removing the need to worry about having another microUSB cable lying around.

Unsurprisingly, the EP-T25 is equipped with touch gesture controls, just by tapping or swiping on the outer-portion of the earbud. Invoking Google Assistant (or Siri) is as easy as triple-tapping the back of either earbud. You can also control your music or media playback, while also opting to either answer or decline a call, without ever needing to pick up your phone.

Finally, the IPX5 water resistance rating is something that you wouldn't really expect for a set of sub-$50 earbuds, let alone a pair you can get for less that $20. It seems that AUKEY tried to fill every other need for potential owners, since you won't find an Active Noise Cancellation onboard. But beggars can't be choosers, right? Even if you already have some great wireless headphones, but want some that can get "beat up", the AUKEY EP-T25 should definitely be in consideration.