Walmart's first huge Black Friday sales event kicks off today, Nov. 4. While some of the deals will last for a few days and through to the next event later in the month, some of these deals are going to go fast. Like... zoom zoom... spam that "Add to Cart" button fast. One of the those deals is this Onn. 42-inch 1080p Roku TV. Starting at 7 p.m. Eastern this evening, the TV is going to be just $88. That's a ridiculously low price for such a large screen. To put how inexpensive that is into perspective, Walmart currently has a 32-inch Onn. TV at only 720p resolution going for $20 more. Get ready for this one because even if it's not the best TV on the planet, you can't tell me you couldn't do something with a 42-inch screen for under $100.

That's not the only TV going on sale tonight, either. At the same time as the 42-inch screen, there will be a 65-inch 4K Onn. Roku TV going on sale for $228. If you need to upgrade your size and resolution, this is the way to go. Chances are you won't be able to grab both, so go for the one you want the most.