Amazon Prime Day is coming on July 15th, offering millions of deals exclusively for Prime members. There will be plenty of opportunities to save on everything from fitness trackers to services , with some deals already available, and a new discount has arrived that's perfect for anyone that buys groceries.

Prime members can save on groceries at Whole Foods, plus get a free $10 Prime Day credit when they spend $10.

Between now and July 16th, you can head to Whole Foods and spend at least $10 to get a free $10 credit that can be used on Amazon Prime Day. Note that, like the vast majority of these deals, you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this promotion. If you're not a Prime member yet, you can get a free 30-day trial to get in on this offer and all the other deals for Prime Day 2019.

Prime Day is coming in just a couple weeks, but plenty of deals are live now that you need a Prime membership for! Starting a free 30-day trial will make your account eligible for them and get you into one of the biggest sales of the year.

In order to get the $10 credit, you'll need to scan your Prime code while checking out at Whole Foods. The code can be found in your Amazon app. Note that you have to use the credit between July 15th and July 17th, but thankfully, there will be plenty of Prime Day deals to choose from.

You can stretch that $10 grocery purchase even more because there are plenty of food deals available. Starting today, Whole Foods will have deals on organic red cherries, sockeye salmon fillets, baby back ribs, sparkling water, and apple pies. That's great timing for any 4th of July cookouts you may be hosting. There'll be exclusive Prime deals on other foods, too, offering up to 50% off summertime favorites between now and Prime Day. Head to the store, stock up on inexpensive groceries, and get ready to spend that free money.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.