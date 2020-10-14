The Prime Day deals are flowing steady and have been for days, but that may have you wondering when does Prime Day end in 2020? Well, unfortunately the Prime Day sales come to an end tonight, October 14, which means your time is quite limited if you are still trying to get your shopping in.

How long is Prime Day 2020?

Prime Day 2020 is a 48 hour event which kicked off on Tuesday October 13 and runs through the end of Wednesday, October 14. Seems a bit odd that an event called "Amazon Prime DAY" would last for more than just a single day, but here we are and that's just the way this works now.

When Prime Day first started a few years back it was just a 24 hour event, then Amazon added 6 hours of early access for Voice Shopping customers, then a few more hours of access and then before you knew it the event just spanned two full calendar days.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

As mentioned above, Prime Day 2020 deals will end at the stroke of midnight tonight, October 14. That means that the deals that you see on Amazon right now won't be there any more, and your chance to save on those products may not happen again until Black Friday rolls around later this year.

Normally, Prime Day takes place in mid-July but this year it was delayed due to the pandemic and other circumstances. With how close we are to the holidays, it's likely that we will see more sales between now and Black Friday, but if you are trying to make sure you don't miss out on anything and that you get as much of your holiday shopping completed as you can, you'll want to shop all the Prime Day deals now!