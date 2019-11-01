Google announcing that it has bought Fitbit (pending approval by the right regulatory agencies) leaves us with plenty of questions about how the two companies will operate, or even if Fitbit still remains as more than a brand name. But for many of us the biggest question is what happens to all the data we have stored with Fitbit or through the Fitbit Wellness program with our health insurance company. It's important to know where our Fitbit data is going so we know if we want to keep using any Fitbit products. This is important for Google, too. Health data walks a thin line between personal data we collect for our own use and any data that is designed to be shared with health professionals. The latter needs to be HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996) compliant and that means special handling — as well as restrictions on how Google can use it. Because the business minds at Google are as smart as the people writing the code, Google has an idea about how things are going to go down. Google is a data-driven company; it makes its money largely on collecting and analyzing the data we agree to give it when we use Google products. Having a plan in place from day one is important, and here's what Google has to say on it all:

Google aspires to create tools that help people enhance their knowledge, success, health and happiness. This goal is closely aligned with Fitbit's long-time focus on wellness and helping people live healthier, more active lives. But to get this right, privacy and security are paramount. When you use our products, you're trusting Google with your information. We understand this is a big responsibility and we work hard to protect your information, put you in control and give you transparency about your data. Similar to our other products, with wearables, we will be transparent about the data we collect and why. We will never sell personal information to anyone. Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads. And we will give Fitbit users the choice to review, move, or delete their data.

Breaking this long paragraph down, we see the first few sentences exist to reassure us that Google still considers the handling of your data to be really important. It's going to store it securely, stay transparent about what it collects and how, and not sell it to any third party. In this regard, Fitbit data is no different than any of the rest of your information.