I've said it before and I'll say it again — blue all the things! Of course, not all blues are created equal. Some are too bright, others too dark, and still others too green. This shade that Amazon calls Twilight Blue is just right. Twilight Blue is dark enough to have some visual drama, but not too dark as to lose that effect. It reminds me of the waters of the Adriatic Sea off of Croatia, or the bottom of a fancy resort pool; just the mental image of those scenes is already relaxing. Of course, if this isn't your jam, Amazon has several other colors in the Fire 7 (9th Gen) palette that you may like better, such as traditional Black, a rosy Plum, and an herbal Sage. All very earthy tones to get out of the way of your Fire 7 experience.

Punch drunk love

The Fire HD 8 (8th Gen) is the oldest of the grown-up versions of the Fire tablet line, and as such it has not yet been updated to the earthy tones of the Fire 7 or Fire HD 10. What you do get are some bold and bright primary color options for Amazon's smallest HD tablet. I'm partial to the Punch Red, because it's just fun. It reminds me of the cherry red you'd get in a summer snow cone or on a lollipop from a doctor's visit. But if you're not a fan, you can select from Black, Canary Yellow, or Marine Blue. Go bold or go home!

Ice, ice baby

Amazon has made white Kindle e-readers before, but this version of the Fire HD 10 (9th Gen) is the first white Fire tablet. It was also the first Fire to feature a non-black front, which creates a color consistency that is refreshing in this product. I've had several white smart phones and iPads, and this white version reminds me of that aesthetic. It's a classy, clean look that can easily be gussied up with one of Amazon's nice first-party cases or any of the hundreds of great third-party options out there. If white is a little too boring for you, consider one of the other colors, like Twilight Blue, Plum, or the traditional color for all gadgets, Black.

Proudly purple

The Kids Edition Fire tablets all come in bright, cheery colors and include a matching bright and cheery case for the perfect protective package. My favorite out of the three options available on the Fire 7 Kids Edition is the Purple color. To my eyes, the Purple is attractive and playful without being too brash and flamboyant. Of course if you or your child prefer, you can instead pick up a bright Blue or perky Pink. Whichever you go with, there will be no doubt what age bracket this device is for.

The yellow rose of tech

This yellow color is exclusive to the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, and is my favorite color option among Amazon's kiddie tablets. It presents the right balance of warmth and color without being blinding. It brings to mind sitting on a window seat in the warm sunlight and reading a book, or those first exciting days of a new summer break. If yellow isn't to your taste, you can still choose from the popular Blue and Pink options available on every Fire Kids Edition tablet.

Little pink houses

There's something about the pink color of the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition that brings back memories of those old school Toys R' Us catalogs you'd see before the holidays. All of the Barbie corvettes, Strawberry Shortcake play sets, and Candyland board games had a similar tone, and it's nice to see that this classic kids color is every bit as popular today as it was way back then. If pink is not your thing for whatever reason, Amazon offers this top tablet for tots in its kids Blue and Purple versions as well.