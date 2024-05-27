Wow! Last-minute Memorial Day deal carves 50% OFF the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

If you're on the hunt for a new wearable this Memorial Day, this Samsung Galaxy watch deal is certainly worth your consideration. As a limited-time Memorial Day special, Best Buy has cut the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE IN HALF, representing a massive $250 off this premium smartwatch.

Despite its age, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still considered stellar Android watch, featuring three days of battery life per charge, quick charging, and a brilliant 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display. While it's a little bulky for most to use for sleep monitoring, it still has all the sleep, fitness, and health features users typically want in a smartwatch. Plus, it's water resistant, has NFC and GPS capabilities, and this version comes with LTE instead of just using Bluetooth.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm LTE: $499.99 $249.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the more expensive Android smartwatches out there, so $250 off the sticker price on the LTE version makes this a pretty incredible deal. With up to three days of battery life per charge, swift charging, and smooth performance, this watch is well worth the discounted price. Some find it a little bulkier than they'd prefer, so it probably isn't our top pick for wearing while you sleep. Still, it's a good watch, and it seems especially appealing at this price if you want LTE with your smartwatch. Price comparison: Walmart - $278.99 | Amazon - $294.97

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a watch that has top-notch battery life; you like the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, but the high price tag of the Watch 5 Pro was holding you back.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a particularly lightweight watch that you can easily wear during sleep; the temperature sensor is a major selling point for you.

We've named the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro the best premium Android smartwatch, and there's a reason why. Beyond its simple design and bright 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display, most love how efficient this smartwatch's battery is, boasting an impressive 80 hours or so of battery life.

As for this watch's downsides, some find it a little heavy and bulky, making it less than ideal for wearing while you sleep or work out. The temperature sensor has also been known to be inaccurate. Still, the battery life and premium features make the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro worthwhile for most, even at its normal selling price.