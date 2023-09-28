Who needs Black Friday? The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is already cheaper than it's ever been

If you're in the market for a new smartwatch, we just found an Amazon deal that slashes 16% off the new Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, a super-rugged wearable that boasts useful health and fitness tracking features and the longest-lasting battery life on any smartwatch that we've ever tested.

That's also the deepest discount that we've ever seen on the Garmin watch, so it makes you wonder: do you really need to wait until Black Friday or Prime Day to find a stellar tech deal? After all, we've already gathered a bounty of early Prime Day smartwatch deals, and it's hard to imagine some of these prices dipping much further once the Prime Big Deal Days shopping event kicks off on October 10th. Nevertheless, we're excited to see what Amazon has in store for us. If this Garmin Instinct 2X Solar deal is any indication, then it's going to be an exciting couple of days at the ole Big A.

Battery behemoth crashes to a record-low price at Amazon

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: $449.99 $379.84 at Amazon Amazon is currently slashing 16% off the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, which is the biggest discount that the rugged smartwatch has ever received through the retailer. As we detailed in our Instinct 2X Solar review, the watch harnesses the renewable power of the sun to provide extraordinary battery life, plus you get a built-in LED flashlight, GPS support, Altimeter and Pulse Ox sensors, and much more. Price comparison: Best Buy - $499.99 | Walmart - $479.99

Although this deal is available to everyone, keep in mind that many of the upcoming deals featured during Prime Big Deal Days on October 10th and 11th will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

