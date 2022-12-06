Does the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition automatically detect workouts? Best answer: Yes the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition automatically detects workouts. However, support is limited to certain cardio-based workouts such as walking and running. More intricate workouts don't appear to be supported.

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition appears to have limited workout detection capabilities. For instance, if you go on a walk or a run, the watch may ping you with a notification asking if you're working out and to select whether it's an indoor or outdoor workout. If you ignore this notification, the watch will continue to record what you're doing. When you stop, the watch will log your activity in the Wellness app and the Fossil Smartwatches companion app.

In my testing, the watch has been unable to automatically detect workouts of other types, such as biking and weightlifting.

Manually tracking workouts on the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition

While automatic workout tracking isn't robust, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition allows you to manually track workouts. The way to do this isn't exactly apparent, but it's fairly straightforward, for the most part.

You'll have to use the Wellness app and navigate to Activity to start a workout. The app lets you choose "Indoor Workout" or "Outdoor Workout." If you select Indoor, you have the option to connect the watch to equipment via Bluetooth. However, the watch will not track your location data. If you select Outdoor, the watch will track your location data.

When using either option, you can customize the layout to display the information that's most important to you, such as your distance, duration, calories, pace, steps, heart rate, and heart zones.

There's no way to specify what kind of workout you're performing on the watch — you will have to select between "Indoor workout" and "Outdoor workout." After the session is finished, you can edit the workout type in the Fossil Smartwatches app. This way, you can keep better track of your activity types. This is also where you'll find the map of your route if you performed an outdoor run with location tracking.

That said, the Fossil Gen 6 offers daily basic workout tracking seemingly geared more toward casual runners. There are plenty of fitness apps that can expand the watch's capabilities if you want more granular tracking for activities like swimming. Additionally, there are plenty of fitness smartwatches that offer more robust tracking features.