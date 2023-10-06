Best October Prime Day Garmin deals: Forerunner, Venu, Vivoactive, Epix, and more

We have less than a week remaining until October's Amazon Prime Day deals kick in. But if you're on the hunt for a new Garmin watch, that doesn't necessarily mean you should wait. From past experience, most Garmin deal events focus on older watches, and many of those models already have solid discounts prior to the official deals event, both on Amazon and other retailers like Best Buy.

Most of the best current-gen Garmin watches remain full price, but you can save hundreds on top of the already discounted prices for excellent last-gen watches like the Garmin Venu 2, Vivoactive 4, Epix Gen 2, and Lily. Depending on what you're looking for, you can save as much as $368 off this Tactical Garmin watch or $200 off the Epix Gen 2; still, your best Garmin pre-Prime Day deals will probably "save less" but also cost less.

Editor's picks

1. Garmin Venu Sq: $200 $117.99 at Amazon

Garmin Venu Sq Music: $250 $163.47 at Amazon Get in on the ground floor with Garmin's patented workouts, heart and stress monitoring, Body Battery, Garmin Coach, 14 hours of GPS battery life, and (if you pay extra) music storage. It doesn't have some more recent Garmin software tools like recovery data, but it has the essentials in a petite package.

2. Garmin Lily: $200 $150 at Best Buy Most Garmin watches prioritize battery life at the expense of design and comfort. The Garmin Lily is the rare exception, giving you a stylish design paired with the usual Garmin suite. You may prefer the Venu Sq for its colorful LCD display and built-in GPS, however.

3. Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $330 $229.99 at Amazon Perhaps our favorite last-gen Garmin, it's since been surpassed by the Vivoactive 5 but holds up extremely well, with its stainless steel design, MIP display capable of displaying animated workouts, music storage, advanced sleep tracking, and 8 day battery life.

4. Garmin Venu 2: $350 $261.55 at Amazon Take everything that the above picks offered, add more battery life (up to 11 days or 22 GPS hours), and slap on a gorgeous AMOLED display and stainless steel bezel. That gives you the Venu 2, which has since been surpassed by the Venu 3 but still holds up to scrutiny.

5. Garmin Forerunner 265: $450 $409.70 at Amazon This may not look like the best Garmin Prime Day deal at first glance, but the Forerunner 265 is the best Garmin watch that doesn't stray into the $600-and-up range, giving you Training Readiness, estimated recovery time, wrist-based running form data, fantastic 15-day battery life despite the bright AMOLED display, and other modern Garmin perks.

6. Garmin Epix Gen 2: $900 $699.99 at Amazon For Garmin super-fans that don't want to compromise, this model gives you hardcore titanium materials, a bright AMOLED touch display, 42 hours of GPS tracking, full-color mapping, real-time stamina, and a bunch of other perks that you don't get on the cheaper Garmin models.

FAQ

When does the October Prime Day event begin?

The next Amazon Prime Day event, called Amazon Prime Big Deal Days for some reason, starts on Tuesday, October 10th, at 3am EDT and will run through October 11th at midnight PDT. Now that Amazon split up Prime Day into multiple deals events, you can now get an early start on holiday shopping before Black Friday even enters the picture.

Although the current deals above can be bought by anyone, you'll likely need a Prime membership to access the best-possible deals during the actual event. So make sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial if you need it.

For now, you should check out our list of the best early Prime Day smartwatch deals if you're on the hunt for a fitness watch and don't necessarily need it to be a Garmin watch!

How should you pick the right Garmin watch?

Pay close attention to Garmin watches' names. Most have the same core Garmin OS, health sensors, and GPS tracking capabilities; where they differ is in their specializations. We'll focus on the best Garmin watches below, without paying attention to deal prices, for you to compare against the ones that are on sale.

Garmin Forerunner watches are designed for runners and cyclists, primarily, and the newer models will judge your fitness level and tell you how long to rest and then how long and fast to run next time. The Garmin Forerunner 265 is our favorite mid-range option, while the Forerunner 965 is the best premium option of the bunch.

Garmin Instinct watches give you epically long battery life with the trade-off of lower-resolution displays; they also give you rugged shock-proof designs, along with some of the same training readiness data as Forerunner watches. The Instinct 2X Solar is your best option, with nearly 150 GPS hours thanks to solar recharging and a built-in LED flashlight.

Garmin Epix watches give epically long battery life too, but without the display trade-off or thick plastic look; instead, you have to accept how heavy they can be.

Garmin Venu watches target more mainstream and first-time users, with their bright AMOLED displays for gym training, but may not have some of the more specialized fitness software of a Forerunner; the new Venu 3 takes the crown today.

The Vivoactive series arguably falls into that same niche, only without the AMOLED focus and for a more affordable price. We have yet to review the Vivoactive 5, but it's essentially a Venu 3 with a few downgrades to give it a consumer-friendly price.

The Garmin Fenix series is its flagship lineup, but even when on sale, they'll cost you an arm and a leg. Otherwise, most Garmin models outside of these lineups are more specialized, such as the Approach for golfers or tactix for military types; they're harder to find on sale, typically, but are good options for people that know exactly what they want.