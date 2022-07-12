At nearly $100 off for Prime Day, you'll want to wear this stylish smartwatch

Wear OS is evolving, and soon many smartwatches will be updated to the latest and greatest version of the platform. The Skagen Falster Gen 6 from Fossil Group will be among them, and now's the perfect time to snag this stylish Wear OS smartwatch in time for the big update. Thanks to Prime Day, you can purchase the Skagen Falster Gen 6 for only $206.50 (opens in new tab), down from its $295 launch price.

Off the bat, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 sports a sleek yet simple design that will catch anyone's eye. But of course, what's under the hood will keep them impressed. The watch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ paired with 1GB of RAM, which keeps the smartwatch responsive and snappy. It also has 8GB of storage for apps or offline music downloaded from your favorite services like Spotify and YouTube Music.

Fossil Group's software allows the watch to track different workouts and monitor vital health metrics like heart rate and blood oxygen levels. Fossil has even included a built-in Alexa app and tile for quick access to Amazon's voice assistant. And when your battery is low, the watch features super-fast charging that can get you out the door in no time.

(opens in new tab) Skagen Falster Gen 6: $295 $206.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For now, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 runs Wear OS 2.x, but it is promised to receive the new Wear OS 3 update later this year. This update is said to bring improved performance, efficiency, and features like Fitbit integration and more.

If you want to be ready for the update when it arrives, now's a great time to snag the Skagen Falster Gen 6, as it's unclear when it will ever hit this low price again. Or, you can check out some of the other Prime Day smartwatch deals to see what fits your style and need.