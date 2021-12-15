Before you know it, the holidays will be upon us. Are you prepared? We're all a little spoiled by the magic of online ordering and fast delivery times, but don't wait too long. Most major retailers are making a point to let customers know about their holiday shipping deadlines, including Walmart.
The company says if you choose ground shipping by Dec. 20, you'll receive your package by Christmas Day. There are still some pretty sweet Walmart deals available, too. If you still have some items to cross off your holiday shopping list, now is the time.
Online retailers can do their very best to make sure you receive your packages by a specific date, but let's not forget that the major courier services also play a critical role in the shipping and delivery process. Delays are bound to happen, so you should always consider leaving a little wiggle room rather than pushing it to the final days.
Fortunately, each major courier service in the U.S. has provided some important details about delivery times for any packages you'll be shipping out this holiday season. The holiday shipping dates will vary by courier and what shipping method you choose. Be sure to check out the pages on each website for detailed info: USPS, UPS, and FedEx.
Once you've got a good idea of what deadlines you're working with, you can start shopping for any last-minute deals you're interested in. Walmart is offering tons of deals, so you'll want to hop on those while they're still available. Whether you're on the hunt for the best Chromebook, best Google Home-Compatible devices, or best Bluetooth speakers, you may still be able to snag an excellent deal. There are also plenty of deals on some of the best Android smartwatches and best Android phones, so act fast!
Walmart is offering many of these devices and more at discounted prices. Most importantly, you still have time to get a great device at a low price and receive it before the holidays. You can find incredible Walmart deals on the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5, Lenovo Smart Clock 2, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Fitbit Versa 3, and many more.
Lenovo Flex 5 | $60+ off
This is easily one of the best Chromebooks on the market for many reasons. It's an excellent all-around pick for almost anyone thanks to the responsive touchscreen, up-facing speakers, and backlit keyboard.
Lenovo Smart Clock 2 + Color Smart Bulb | $45 off
Take your smart clock experience to the next level with this deal. The vibrant 4" color screen displays the time, weather, and your favorite photos. You can also choose customizable clock faces or check in on your smart camera feeds.
Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant | $40 off
You can take control of your smart home with the Nest Hub Max. It offers a 10-inch touchscreen that's sharp and very easy to use. More importantly, you can use your voice to seamlessly navigate the interface or access your entertainment with Google Assistant.
Google - Nest Audio - Smart Speaker | $25 off
The Nest Audio is one of the newest smart speakers from Google. It may just be the best one yet! You'll be able to get a great deal on it for the holidays, too. Fun fact: At least 70% of the fabric cover was made from post-consumer recycled water bottles.
Chromecast with Google TV - 4K | $10 off
Watching TV is a breeze when you have the Chromecast with Google TV streaming dongle on your side. Whether you're settling in to watch Netflix, YouTube, or Hulu, streaming has never been easier. It even works with Google Assistant and the app on your phone!
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Savings vary
Now is your chance to get a killer deal on a foldable phone. The price may vary depending on your carrier, storage capacity, and color. If you play your cards right, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at an unbeatable price.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | Up to $40 off
You can get the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for up to $40 off. Your savings may vary depending on what color and size option you choose. With that said, these deals won't last forever, so don't wait too long.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | Up to $40 off
If you're willing to spend a bit more this holiday season to get a wearable with a premium design, check out the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. These wearables come in stainless steel cases, larger size options, and they have a physical rotating bezel.
Fitbit Versa 3 | Up to $50 off
The Fitbit Versa 3 is on the best Android smartwatch list for a reason. It has GPS, heart-rate tracking, sleep monitoring, Active Zone Minutes, Fitbit Pay, and much more. You can save up to $50 off with these stellar holiday deals.
Fitbit Sense | Up to $100 off
If you're craving an advanced wearable that focuses on important aspects of your health, you'll want to get your hands on the heavily discounted Fitbit Sense. You can record electrodermal activity (stress), temperature, blood oxygen, and ECG readings.
Fitbit Charge 5 | $50 off
One of the best fitness trackers of the year is available at a new low price for the holidays. The Fitbit Charge 5 has a crisp AMOLED display, GPS, heart-rate monitoring, ECG, blood oxygen tracking, Fitbit Pay, and more.
If none of these deals have grabbed you, check out Walmart for its full list of holiday deals. Or, if you want to expand your options, check out our last-minute Amazon holiday shopping and last-minute Best Buy holiday shopping guides to see when you can order gifts from these other major sites!
