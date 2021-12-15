Before you know it, the holidays will be upon us. Are you prepared? We're all a little spoiled by the magic of online ordering and fast delivery times, but don't wait too long. Most major retailers are making a point to let customers know about their holiday shipping deadlines, including Walmart.

The company says if you choose ground shipping by Dec. 20, you'll receive your package by Christmas Day. There are still some pretty sweet Walmart deals available, too. If you still have some items to cross off your holiday shopping list, now is the time.

Online retailers can do their very best to make sure you receive your packages by a specific date, but let's not forget that the major courier services also play a critical role in the shipping and delivery process. Delays are bound to happen, so you should always consider leaving a little wiggle room rather than pushing it to the final days.

Fortunately, each major courier service in the U.S. has provided some important details about delivery times for any packages you'll be shipping out this holiday season. The holiday shipping dates will vary by courier and what shipping method you choose. Be sure to check out the pages on each website for detailed info: USPS, UPS, and FedEx.

Once you've got a good idea of what deadlines you're working with, you can start shopping for any last-minute deals you're interested in. Walmart is offering tons of deals, so you'll want to hop on those while they're still available. Whether you're on the hunt for the best Chromebook, best Google Home-Compatible devices, or best Bluetooth speakers, you may still be able to snag an excellent deal. There are also plenty of deals on some of the best Android smartwatches and best Android phones, so act fast!

Walmart is offering many of these devices and more at discounted prices. Most importantly, you still have time to get a great device at a low price and receive it before the holidays. You can find incredible Walmart deals on the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5, Lenovo Smart Clock 2, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Fitbit Versa 3, and many more.

If none of these deals have grabbed you, check out Walmart for its full list of holiday deals. Or, if you want to expand your options, check out our last-minute Amazon holiday shopping and last-minute Best Buy holiday shopping guides to see when you can order gifts from these other major sites!