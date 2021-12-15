With less than 10 days left to get your Christmas gifts delivered on time, you might feel frantic about finding a store that'll hit the deadline. Among the major retailers, Best Buy may offer your best shot at holiday deals on tech that you can get ahold of quickly.
With limited same-day deliveries, free next-day deliveries on some of its more popular devices, and the option for curbside/in-store pickup if a local store has your device in stock, Best Buy gives you the most versatility for snagging last-minute Christmas gifts.
What is the last day for Best Buy Christmas deliveries?
Best Buy hasn't announced a cut-off date for Christmas deliveries, and the speed of your package will depend on your zip code and whether your item is commonly available near you. Still, we have some solid estimates for Best Buy Christmas order cut-offs.
At the moment, most Best Buy stock has either one- or two-day free delivery. So depending on your order, you could buy something as late as Wednesday, Dec. 22 or Thursday, Dec. 23 and have your package arrive on time.
Of course, delivery delays are extremely common right now; even if Best Buy guarantees an on-time delivery, its partnered carriers — UPS, FedEx and USPS — could easily delay your gift due to an overload of deliveries. So give yourself a buffer of a day or so, just in case.
In some areas, Best Buy offers same-day delivery on items for an extra fee, if you order by 5 p.m. Check your zip code at this link to see if you're eligible. If so, you can order as late as Friday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. for your gift.
Lastly, if you live near a Best Buy, you can always pick your package up yourself, avoiding any stresses about delayed packages. Choose in-store or curbside pickup, and your order will usually be available within an hour or so. That means you can order on Dec. 24, so long as you pick up before closing time at your local store.
What are the best Best Buy Christmas deals and gifts available?
If you're looking for a cool gift for a youngster in your life, check with their family to see if they could use a new Chromebook. You'll find several popular models for up to $120 off, including some of the best Chromebooks available this year: the Lenovo Flex 5 and Lenovo Chromebook Duet.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet - 10.1" | $50 off
The Duet finally gives us the kind of Google tablet we've wanted for a decade. It comes with a keyboard for when you need it, but it works well all on its own.
Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook | $120 off
With a compact design, loud front-facing speakers, an excellent backlit keyboard, and support through June 2028, the Flex 5 is an all-around solid option for a low price.
If a Chromebook is a bit too serious of a gift, a tablet for streaming will make most people happy, young or old. Some of the best Android tablets are on sale right now, including the Samsung Galaxy S7/S7+/S7 FE and the Amazon Fire HD 10. There are plenty of great deals available for a last-minute gift.
Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 | $50 off
With a vibrant 10.1-inch 1080p screen, decent internal hardware, robust software features, battery that lasts two days, and stereo sound, the Fire HD 10 is the ultimate budget Android tablet. At this price, it is an absolute steal.
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet | $35 off
For just over $50, you get a solid 1280x800 resolution display, 32GB of storage plus a microSD slot for 512GB extra, a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, dual stereo speakers, and 12 hours of battery life. That's a steal by any definition.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite | Up to $70 off
With an 8.7-inch display, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, 3GB RAM, 1TB of expandable storage, a durable 5,100mAh battery, and relatively lightweight 13oz design, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a truly quality device that's especially attractive at this low holiday price.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite | $130 off
This tablet skirts the mid-range line between affordable and higher-end tablets. It's more expensive than the Tab A series, but it gives you much more screen space and better performance, making it more likely to give you plenty of longevity. And at $130 off, it's not that much more expensive.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | $150 off
Thanks to its Snapdragon 865+ processor with 6GB of RAM, 11-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, 8,000mAh battery, quad speakers, and 45W fast charging, the Galaxy Tab S7 has all the premium features you could want at a mid-range price.
Another great last-minute gift idea is some of the best wireless earbuds or wireless headphones, since almost anyone could use a new pair. Among our favorites earbuds and headphones, nearly all of our top picks from Samsung, Bose, Apple, and Sony have major discounts up to $100 off.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 | $30 off
Samsung latest entry-level true wireless earbuds offer a very agreeable combo of performance and comfort. With 7.5-hour battery life, ANC, and excellent sound, the Buds 2 are worth buying at this price.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | $40 off
These buds live up to the Pro name with improved sound quality, ANC, spatial audio, microphone performance, and water resistance over most earbuds.
Sony WH-1000XM4 | $102 off
Apart from its outstanding ANC performance, the XM4 are a total package of excellent sound quality, comfort, and battery.
Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds | $100 off
The QuietComfort Earbuds feature superb ANC performance that underpins the excellent sound quality and good battery life. While bulky in size, these may have the best audio quality of the earbuds on sale.
Apple AirPods Pro | $60 off
Apple takes care of its users with the AirPods Pro by getting the fundamentals right on comfort, playback, and ease of use.
Lastly, if you want to give an epic gift for someone special in your life, you'll find some smartphones at shockingly low prices. Many of these deals, including $300 off the S21 and $800 off the Z Fold 3 with no trade-in, crush the deals we saw during Black Friday. Now's a genuinely great time to buy one, as a gift for someone else or yourself!
Samsung Galaxy S21 | $300 off
This epic deal on one of the best Android phones of the year actually beats anything we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Now's probably the best deal you'll find anytime soon on this excellent phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 | $800 off
Samsung's premium foldable is an incredible experience to use, with lightning speeds, a gorgeous fast-refreshing display the size of a small tablet (when unfolded), S Pen support, and great software for multitasking. It's like no phone you've ever used before.
Google Pixel 6 Pro | Up to $800 off
The Pixel 6 Pro gives you Tensor performance, 12GB of RAM, a QHD 120Hz LTPO display, and great cameras. If you have a good phone to trade in, you can save nearly the full cost of the phone.
OnePlus 8T | $150 off
With a 120Hz display, 65W charging, fast Snapdragon 865 chipset, striking design, and solid battery life, the OnePlus 8T is a solid near-flagship phone, again costing less than it did during Black Friday.
If none of these deals have grabbed you, check out Best Buy for its full list of holiday deals. Or, if you want to expand your options, check out our last-minute Amazon holiday shopping and last-minute Walmart holiday shopping guides to see when you can order gifts from these other major sites!
