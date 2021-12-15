With the 2021 holidays rapidly approaching, so are online shopping deadlines. Online retailers are still running some excellent deals on some of the top devices for the year. There are less than two weeks before the gift-giving begins, and the shipping delays are building up. All the major courier services in the U.S. are backed up with deliveries, and it is pushing the deadlines to get your packages delivered before the holidays up. That's why we're here to get you these last-minute Amazon shopping deals before it's too late.
Each of the services put together a helpful info page to help you better plan when you'll need to ship your package by: USPS, FedEX, and UPS.
Using these dates can help when you're shopping from your favorite online retailers for the best Google Assistant speakers, Fire tablets, streaming devices, Alexa speakers, Android smartwatches, and more. Just be sure not to wait too long, or you'll run out of time. There are some excellent deals running right now, and if you hurry, you can still get everything delivered on time.
Amazon offers some fantastic devices, and while many times we think of Alexa smart speakers like the Echo Dot or the Echo Show 10 in terms of its products, the Fire Stick 4K streaming device and the Fire HD 8 tablet are also items to keep in mind as gifts during the holiday season. Outside of Amazon products, we're still seeing some incredible deals on Samsung devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and more. So, don't hesitate — get going before it's too late to get them shipped in time.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | $20 off
Adding 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more has never been easier or more affordable thanks to this great deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $10 off
Despite being limited to Full HD resolution, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the perfect streaming device to throw on the TV in the kitchen, bedroom, or garage.
Amazon Fire TV Stick | $15 off
The "regular" Fire TV Stick may miss out on 4K video playback, but it makes up for the lack of resolution by offering much better performance than its predecessor.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | $20 off
If you haven't jumped into the world of smart home security cameras and don't have any plans to, the Fire TV Stick 4K is still a great choice. It offers many of the same features as the Max at a more palatable price.
Amazon Fire TV Cube | Up to $45 off
Time to upgrade your old Fire TV Stick and get a Fire TV Cube, the most powerful Fire TV streaming product. With double the storage and support for Ethernet and Wi-Fi, the Fire TV Cube can stream an endless amount of entertainment in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Best of all, it can be done completely hands-free with Alexa built-in.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st gen) | Up to $50 off
This is the perfect Echo Show for most occasions thanks to its "just right" display size and excellent sounding speaker.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) | Up to $40 off
The Echo Show 5 is an excellent bedside display that will offer all the functionality you expect, but with a screen that won't keep you up at night.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids | Up to $45 off
All the capabilities of the regular Echo Show 5, but with a fun design and the excellent Amazon Kids+ content — parental controls too.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen) | Up to $25 off
The Echo Dot Kids Edition is cute and friendly, with features like Ask Alexa, Audible, and so much more on board. Parents will also appreciate the in-depth parental controls for their kids' safety.
Amazon Echo | Up to $40 off
Fantastic sound and Amazon's helpful Alexa digital assistant are all part of this excellent smart speaker at 40% off.
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock | Up to $25 off
Level up your desk or nightstand with a smart speaker that doubles as a clock, thanks to its built-in LED display.
Amazon Echo Dot | $20 off
The "regular" Echo Dot 4th Gen does everything that the version with a clock does, just without the LED display. It's available in that beautiful Twilight Blue, and it makes a good second speaker to pair with an Echo Dot with Clock.
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock and Mandalorian Baby Grogu stand | $28 off
Add some Star Wars love to your Echo Dot with Clock with this bundle that includes the ultra-adorable Mandalorian Baby Grogu stand.
Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 | $50 off
With a vibrant 10.1-inch 1080p screen, decent internal hardware, robust software features, a battery that lasts two days, and stereo sound, the Fire HD 10 is the ultimate budget Android tablet. At this price, it is an absolute steal.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus 2021 | $50 off
With the Fire HD 10 Plus, you get all of the perks of the standard 10-inch model, but you get 4GB of RAM for faster performance, plus wireless charging and a "soft-touch finish."
Amazon Fire HD 10 Productivity bundle | $90 off
Want a Fire HD device you can use for work and play? The 2021 Fire HD 10 has a 10-inch screen and 3GB of RAM to help it handle productivity apps. The productivity bundle comes with an attachable keyboard, detachable case, and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal.
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet | $35 off
For less than $50, you get a solid 1280x800 resolution display, 32GB of storage plus a microSD slot for 512GB extra, a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, dual stereo speakers, and 12 hours of battery life. That's a steal by any definition.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus | $45 off
You'll need to act fast to bag this Amazon tablet deal: Get 36% off the base model Fire HD 8 Plus tablet or bundled Echo Buds. This deal covers both the tablet's 32 and 64GB versions, and you'll pay less if you pick up the version with lock screen ads.
Amazon Fire Kids 7 | $40 off
This is the cheapest Kids Edition, great for getting started. Its small size makes it suitable for smaller hands, and the included stand is a nice bonus.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids | $40 off
This is the perfect device for any child who loves to read. With water resistance, 10-week battery life, and a crisp display with adjustable lighting — the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids is always ready to go.
Amazon Kindle Kids | Up to $45 off
If you're on a budget but still want to satisfy a young reader's thirst for books, the Amazon Kindle Kids is a solid choice.
Kindle Oasis | $30 off
This Kindle bundle comes with an ad-supported Kindle Oasis in Graphite, a gorgeous Amazon Fabric Cover in any one of three colors, and a power adapter. At 34% off, you save a nice sum of money from this deal.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was $999, now $799
Save $200: $200 off a foldable phone this good and this new is easily too good of a deal to pass up. It's available on all four colors at the moment, but we really don't see this lasting much longer without a trade-in.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Save up to $1,000)
Hop on the foldable phone bandwagon for less than any traditional flagship this Cyber Monday with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. With added durability, water resistance, and Samsung's polished One UI software, this is the best foldable experience to be had today.
Samsung Galaxy S21 series (save up to $800)
Featuring the vividly colorful 120Hz screens, phenomenal cameras, and Samsung's uniquely polished One UI software — which is getting Android 12 right now — the Galaxy S21 is an excellent phone with three more years of security updates ahead of it. Trade-in values have been greatly enhanced both at the carriers and Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | Up to $40 off
You can get $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in all colors, sizes, and configurations at almost every major retailer this Cyber Monday. The watch already comes with a silicone Sport band in-box, but Samsung will give you a free band in one of three Sport styles or Hybrid Leather.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | Up to $40 off
If you prefer a premium design with a traditional aesthetic, you might be drawn to the stainless steel Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models. The Classic comes with the Ridge-Sport band, but I highly recommend taking advantage of Samsung's free band to grab either Hybrid Leather or the normal Sport, which tucks under for a cleaner look and doesn't need loops to corral the excess.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | Up to $150 off
Thanks to its Snapdragon 865+ processor with 6GB of RAM, 11-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, 8,000mAh battery, quad speakers, and 45W fast charging, the Galaxy Tab S7 has all the premium features you could want at a mid-range price.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus | Up to $150 off
Upgrade to a 12.4-inch AMOLED display for the best visual quality for all your streaming, gaming, and productivity needs. It also gives you a larger 10,090 mAh battery and in-screen fingerprint sensor, though the processor and RAM are the same. It's a premium device at a lower price than usual.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE | Up to $130 off
The 2021 Fan Edition tablet isn't as fast as the other S7 tablets, but it has a massive 12.4-inch display for much less than the smaller S7, plus amazing battery life. The best discount is on the model with 6GB of RAM, which will help the mid-range tablet handle more processor-intensive tasks like DeX mode.
