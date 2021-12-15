With the 2021 holidays rapidly approaching, so are online shopping deadlines. Online retailers are still running some excellent deals on some of the top devices for the year. There are less than two weeks before the gift-giving begins, and the shipping delays are building up. All the major courier services in the U.S. are backed up with deliveries, and it is pushing the deadlines to get your packages delivered before the holidays up. That's why we're here to get you these last-minute Amazon shopping deals before it's too late.

Each of the services put together a helpful info page to help you better plan when you'll need to ship your package by: USPS, FedEX, and UPS.

Using these dates can help when you're shopping from your favorite online retailers for the best Google Assistant speakers, Fire tablets, streaming devices, Alexa speakers, Android smartwatches, and more. Just be sure not to wait too long, or you'll run out of time. There are some excellent deals running right now, and if you hurry, you can still get everything delivered on time.

Amazon offers some fantastic devices, and while many times we think of Alexa smart speakers like the Echo Dot or the Echo Show 10 in terms of its products, the Fire Stick 4K streaming device and the Fire HD 8 tablet are also items to keep in mind as gifts during the holiday season. Outside of Amazon products, we're still seeing some incredible deals on Samsung devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and more. So, don't hesitate — get going before it's too late to get them shipped in time.