It's a great time of the year to find one of the best laptops for the student in your life, even if it's you. Black Friday deals are rolling out by the minute, and this deal at Walmart gives you a phenomenal discount on the perfect Windows laptop from Gateway.

At first glance, the Gateway GWTN141 may not really seem all that exciting, outside of the different color options. There are four colors to choose from, including a sleek-looking Purple option that is sure to stand out from the crowd. Under the hood, Gateway has packed in an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM, which should be more than enough for your needs to do some research and write up those assignments. Gateway also includes a 128GB SSD, and in an effort to keep the interface simple, you'll find Windows 10 S.

This is a simplified version of Windows, which is the same version that you'll find on something like the Microsoft Surface Go 2. Speaking of Microsoft, Windows Hello is onboard thanks to the built-in fingerprint scanner. So instead of having to login with a password every time you lift the lid, you'll be able to just tap your finger on the scanner and get in quickly.

One of the biggest concerns with some of these laptops comes down to the I/O offered. We've seen more companies moving away from packing a bunch of ports, but that's not the case with the Windows GWTN141. In addition to the USB-C port for data transfer, there are two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, microSd card slot, and even a Kensington Lock.

The 14-inch LCD display may not be the most vibrant or beautiful, but this Gateway laptop will make up for it with the THX Audio-tuned speakers. So when it's time to kick back and watch some movies or YouTube videos, you can enjoy the great sound coming from these speakers.

Normally priced at $499, Walmart is offering an absolute fantastic discount, bringing the price down to just $279. You'll want to act fast, as we have no doubt that the Gateway GWTN141 will sell out pretty quickly.