To say the very least, 2020 has been a roller coaster of a year. That's been the case for a number of reasons, but one of the most prominent has seen many of us working and learning from home. It's still commonplace to hop on Zoom or Google Meet for a work call, schooling, and even virtual family gatherings.

It's very likely this will continue being the norm for some time to come, so if you're still joining all of these video calls from your computer's low-quality webcam, you owe it to yourself to upgrade to something a bit nicer.

During this Black Friday, don't miss out on this deal for the GESMA Webcam. It normally sells for $35, but Black Friday knocks off 28% for a final price of just $25. Even better, it's in stock and available for purchase right now (something we haven't been able to say about a lot of webcams this year).

Home office upgrade : GESMA Webcam | 28% off at Amazon With many of us still working and learning from home, having a trusty webcam is essential. This Black Friday, one of the best deals around is for this GESMA webcam that's now 28% off its retail price. With 1080p HD video quality, easy set up, and compatibility for all the apps you use, you can't pass this one up. $25 at Amazon

Looking at the spec sheet for the webcam, everything you need for high-quality meetings is here. There's support for 1080p HD video recording, and thanks to the six-layer lens, GESMA promises even clearer picture quality and better stabilization than some other options out there. We're also a fan of the autofocus feature, which will keep you as the center of attention during all of your calls. On the audio side of things, there are noise-canceling microphones to ensure the webcam only picks up your voice and not annoying background sounds.

Getting started with the GESMA Webcam is also incredibly easy. Just plug it into the USB port on your computer, place it at an angle you like, and that's all there is to it. It works with any computer and any video chatting app, meaning you don't have to worry about pesky installation of any kind.

There's not much else to say about the GESMA Webcam, but that's not a bad thing at all. It looks great, has ample features, and can be set up by virtually anyone. If you want to give your home office/classroom a nice upgrade without any hassle, it's a perfect fit.

This webcam is already pretty affordable with its MSRP of $35, but at just $25 with this Black Friday sale, it's a discount that's incredibly tempting. Plus, with webcams tending to be in short supply this year, you're better off buying sooner rather than later to make sure you don't miss out.