Black Friday is coming up and that means companies have already started to offer insane discounts and deals on tech accessories. If you're looking for some extra storage space for your PS4 this holiday, you can save anywhere between $10 and $40 on officially licensed PS4 external hard drives. This is perfect for playing backward compatible games on PS5 and freeing up that SSD space.

For 2TB of storage, you won't find many hard drives cheaper than this, with Seagate discounting it to just $70. For an extra $10 if you want to splurge, you can get one branded with Ellie's tattoo design from The Last of Us Part 2.

Though you can store your PS4 games on the PS5's internal SSD, I wouldn't recommend it. Yes, they load a bit faster, but you're also taking up a ton of SSD space that's better suited for PS5 games. Sony is not supporting extended storage for PS5 games at this point, meaning you can't plug in an SSD and store your PS5 games there. And since external HDDs like the above can't store PS5 games right now, the only way to store PS5 games is on the internal PS5 SSD. I know that's a lot of tech jargon, so just trust me when I say: use an external hard drive for your PS4 games on PS5.

Unless you have hundreds of games, 2TB of space should be more than enough. Seagate advertises that these hard drives can store 50+ games, but your mileage may vary depending on the size of the games that you store. Most AAA games nowadays can run anywhere between 30GB to 60GB, which extreme cases being around 100GB.

Some of the best PS5 and video game deals with Black Friday will be on accessories, so be on the lookout for instant savings and BOGO deals.