Whether you're looking to become the next big streamer or need to look professional for an online meeting, a clear webcam is a must. Aluratek's 4K Ultra HD Live Broadcast Webcam is just $60 at Best Buy, $120 off. This webcam not only has a crisp high-resolution image, but also dual stereo microphones with noise canceling.

This Aluratek webcam is compatible with just about every operating system including Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS so you can even use it with one of the best Chromebooks. For example, if you have a home office setup powered by a laptop, you can leave the laptop closed and keep your desk clear for meetings. You can also take it with you and clip it to your monitor if you're working from the road.

Aluratek makes mounting easy with a grippy clip that can hold on to the top of a monitor or sit on a flat surface. It also comes with mounting for a tripod so you can make sure you get the perfect angle with any desk layout. This webcam also comes with a physical privacy cover so you can be sure at a glance that no one is watching.