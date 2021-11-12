Whether you're looking to become the next big streamer or need to look professional for an online meeting, a clear webcam is a must. Aluratek's 4K Ultra HD Live Broadcast Webcam is just $60 at Best Buy, $120 off. This webcam not only has a crisp high-resolution image, but also dual stereo microphones with noise canceling.
This Aluratek webcam is compatible with just about every operating system including Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS so you can even use it with one of the best Chromebooks. For example, if you have a home office setup powered by a laptop, you can leave the laptop closed and keep your desk clear for meetings. You can also take it with you and clip it to your monitor if you're working from the road.
Aluratek makes mounting easy with a grippy clip that can hold on to the top of a monitor or sit on a flat surface. It also comes with mounting for a tripod so you can make sure you get the perfect angle with any desk layout. This webcam also comes with a physical privacy cover so you can be sure at a glance that no one is watching.
Aluratek 4K HD Webcam $60
The Aluratek 4K Ultra HD Live Broadcast Webcam can take your camera quality to the next level whether you're looking for something to use for work or want to do some streaming on the side. You could even use it for both. It's easy to mount on a monitor or on a tripod so it's easy to get the best angle.
A crisp and clear webcam is a good way to look more professional in your meetings. Not only that but having built-in microphones can make your voice sound more natural than most wireless headsets will. Of course, knowing the tips and tricks of Google Meet can also help you make the most of your meeting. Still, upgrading your webcam can help you nail it with the best first impression in the room.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy S21's Android 12 update could be right around the corner
The One UI 4 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series has come to an end. Samsung is expected to release the first stable One UI 4 update for the S21 trio soon.
Here's all the machines in Horizon Forbidden West (that we know of so far)
Horizon Forbidden West takes players to a completely new region in the former Western USA. With a new area to explore comes new machines to fight. Here's a list of every machine in Horizon Forbidden West that we know of so far.
Apple Watch Series 7 review: Still the best premium smartwatch around
The Apple Watch Series 7 is a truly incredible smartwatch that delivers everything you're looking for in a wearable. Just one problem: it doesn't work with Android.
Don't be the only one with a potato webcam for those video conference calls
Whether you are in video conferences all day or just want to video chat with friends or family, you'll need a solid webcam. Chances are the one built into your laptop makes you look more like a potato, but there are some great webcams you can get from Amazon to improve the video quality and more.