Right now, you can snag both of these high-end devices for an absolute steal. Sony is knocking off a whopping $550 from the bundle through Prime Day, bringing the total to a combined $750. That's barely enough to get you just a flagship these days, let alone a pair of highly rated over-ear headphones with them.

During this year's Amazon Prime Day , you can save big on a new smartphone and a set of active noise-canceling headphones in a bundled deal from Sony. We've consistently ranked the WH-1000XM3 among the best noise-canceling headphones thanks to their combination of excellent sound quality, all-day battery life, comfort, and sound rejection, and the Xperia 1 ranks among the best Android video cameras .

Get one of last year's most underrated flagships AND an incredible pair of noise-canceling headphones for hundreds off. The Xperia 1 has a 4K HDR display and powerful video features, while the WH-1000XM3s offer touch controls and passthrough audio.

The Xperia 1 may not have gotten a ton of attention last year, but it's still a fantastic phone with a Snapdragon 855 and three great cameras. More interestingly, it has a 4K OLED display with support for HDR and the Rec.2020 color space. That makes it incredible for both creating and consuming 4K video.

Sony made use of the Xperia 1's cameras with a specialized app called Cinema Pro, which allows you to shoot video with manual controls and includes the ability to adjust your focus or shutter speed, change frame rates, shoot with different picture profiles, and even shoot in different aspect ratios. It opens up the cameras' capabilities in a way that even most phones released later on can't match.

On the other end is the WH-1000XM3 headphones. These have actually been my go-to headphones for the last year or so. They're perfect for traveling, since the active noise canceling is good enough to block out even loud airplane engine noise, and the earcups are comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. Of course, most of us aren't traveling so much these days, but they're great for home use, too. The 1000XM3s have fantastic sound, and last for up to 30 hours on a single charge.

When the battery eventually runs out, you can quick charge the headphones over USB-C, and there's a 3.5mm headphone jack to fall back on even if the headphones have no battery remaining. You also get touch controls through the right earcup, allowing you to quickly adjust volume, skip tracks, or enable passthrough audio without fumbling with physical buttons.

This bundle is one of the better deals I've seen through Prime Day so far, but it won't last forever. You've got until 3 a.m. EST on Thursday, Oct. 15 to act on this deal — get it while it's still in stock, and enjoy some of Sony's best hardware for hundreds less than it usually goes for.